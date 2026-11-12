Rajat Bedi Pens A Note For Aryan Khan: You Will Always Hold A Special Place In Our Hearts

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi penned a heartfelt birthday note for his“The Ba***ds of Bollywood” filmmaker Aryan Khan with a warm message and said,“Never stop dreaming and always stay the beautiful person you are.”

Rajat took to Instagram, where he said that watching Aryan grow into the person he is today has been truly special. He wished him happiness, strength, and endless success, adding that they would always be cheering for him.

“Happy Birthday, Aryan! You will always hold a very special place in our hearts. Watching you grow and become the person you are today has been truly special,” Rajat wrote in the caption.

“May life always bless you with happiness, strength and endless success. Never stop dreaming and always stay the beautiful person you are of love, blessings and always cheering for you! Bedi family,” he added.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a satirical action comedy drama series directed by Aryan Khan in his directorial debut for Netflix. It also features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Rohit Gill, Javed Furquan, Neville Bharucha, and Armaan Khera.

The series follows Aasmaan Singh, an actor from Delhi, whose successful debut under producer Freddy Sodawallah leads to a role opposite Karishma Talvar in a film by Karan Johar.

He faces challenges including Freddy's multi-film contract, interference from Karishma's father, Ajay Talvar, a developing romance, and unforeseen complications.

Rajat began his career as a fashion model, winning the inaugural Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 1994. He debuted as a lead in the 1998 sci-fi film 2001: Do Hazaar Ek, which was a commercial failure.

He transitioned to supporting and antagonistic roles, gaining recognition for playing Raj Saxena in the 2003 blockbuster Koi... Mil Gaya, directed by Rakesh Roshan. He has appeared in over 40 films, including Jodi No.1, Rakht, Khamoshh... Khauff Ki Raat and Rocky - The Rebel.