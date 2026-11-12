PM Modi to Attend Golden Jubilee Celebration at Prashanti Kutiram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram and the Birth Centenary Commemoration of author H. V. Sheshadri. The event will be held at S-VYASA, Prashanti Kutiram, Bengaluru, from 10:00 AM IST onwards on Friday. The programme is being organised by S-VYASA Registered Society in memory of Sheshadri.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale will be the distinguished guest on the occasion. Governor of Karnataka Sudha Yadav, Chief Minister of Karnataka D K Shivakumar and Mayor of Miryang City, South Korea, Ahn Byeong-Gu will be the guests of honour. H R Nagendra, President, S-VYASA Society, Prem Bhandari, Chief Advisor, International Affairs, S-VYASA, Satish Gupta, Vice President, S-VYASA Society, H R Dayananda Swamy, Chancellor, S-VYASA Deemed to be University and Manjunath Sharma N K, Vice Chancellor, S-VYASA Deemed to be University will be present.

PM Modi will also virtually lay the foundation stone for the proposed Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant in Bengaluru. Ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony, GAIL (India) Limited organised a public awareness programme about the upcoming project. Speaking about the initiative, Shaligram Mowar, Executive Director (O & M – Southern Region) and Zonal Executive Director (Zonal Incharge) at GAIL (India) Limited, said, "Today, we had the public awareness programme for the upcoming CBG project at this location. This was a precursor event for the foundation stone-laying program to be done by the PM virtually on the 13th of November. This is going to be truly a momentous occasion for all of us. This project is extremely important for Bangalore as well as Karnataka because Bangalore has a huge problem with dealing with and handling municipal solid waste... Through this project, we are basically trying to address the issue of environmental concerns... GAIL (India) Limited is very much focused on promoting the use of clean and green energy. And this project is a part of that."

"Throughout India, we have been entrusted with the responsibility of 26 CBG projects. At present, around seven CBG projects are in the under-construction stage, and one project is operational. Therefore, we are very much aligned with the national vision of Swachh Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat. And our projects are also aligned with the mission of clean energy transition. We have been getting lots of support from the local leaders," he added.