Thrissur Tragedy: Two Young Brothers Die After Drowning In Temple Pond!

Thrissur: Two young brothers drowned in a temple pond near their home at Manikandeshwaram in Vadakkekad. The victims were identified as Saideep (9) and Swathik (7), sons of Pradeep and Sajitha of Kallingal Melepura house in Vadakkekad. Saideep, a class 3 student, and Swathik, a class 1 student at Thiruvalayannur Higher Secondary School, were sitting near their house after returning from school.

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Around 5:30 PM, their father Pradeep, who had just returned from work and was heading out again, warned the children not to go near the pond. Half an hour later, noticing the silence, their mother Sajitha started looking for them but couldn't find them anywhere. During the search, the boys were found fallen into the temple pond. Locals and the police quickly rushed them to Shanthi Hospital in Punnayurkulam, but they could not be saved.

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Pradeep, originally from Palakkad, and Sajitha, from Kallingal in Vadakkekad, have been living in a rented quarters near the temple pond after their marriage. The bodies of the children have been kept at the Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital mortuary. MLA N K Akbar visited the hospital to pay respects to the children.