Why Did AAPL, COST, JNJ Stocks Hit 52-Week Highs Today?



Apple hit a record $359.37, widening its market cap lead over Nvidia to $1.2 trillion.

Costco gained on momentum from its $30-per-share special dividend announcement. Johnson & Johnson rallied on positive Caplyta trial results and upcoming blood cancer pipeline updates.

Apple Inc. (AAPL), Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stocks climbed to fresh 52-week highs on Thursday as investors moved away from volatile AI stocks and into established companies with strong cash flows and promising clinical developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Costco stocks gained 1% and 0.4%, respectively, while Apple pared its gains and ended the session 0.2% lower.

Apple Gains Ground As Investors Seek Stability

Apple stock surged to an all-time high of $359.37 as the company strengthened its position among the world's largest publicly traded companies, expanding its market capitalization advantage over Nvidia to approximately $1.2 trillion.

According to CNBC, Bernstein analysts pointed to similarities between Apple's investment profile and traditional retailers such as Costco and Walmart, highlighting its customer loyalty, recurring cash generation and dependable earnings.

Apple also drew attention after speculation that former CEO Tim Cook could lead Nvidia, after President Donald Trump publicly suggested Cook could replace Jensen Huang, calling it a legendary leader succeeding another.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock changed to 'neutral' from 'bullish'.

Costco's $13.3 Billion Shareholder Payout Draws Interest

Costco Wholesale stock also hit a record high of $1,102.84 as it attracted investors' interest after approving a special cash distribution of $30 per share on Tuesday, its largest one-time dividend to date. The payment represents an estimated $13.3 billion distribution to shareholders, with Dec. 4 set as the payment date.

Mizuho said the distribution exceeded its earlier expectations of $18 to $20 per share. The retailer also approved a separate $4 billion stock repurchase authorization extending through November 2030, replacing its previous buyback arrangement.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained 'bullish'.

Johnson & Johnson Advances On Clinical Progress

Johnson & Johnson stock also reached a fresh all-time high of $286.08 as investors responded to positive developments in its pharmaceutical business. The healthcare company reported encouraging results from a second pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating Caplyta (lumateperone) for bipolar mania.

Investors are also watching the upcoming American Society of Hematology 2026 meeting, where Johnson & Johnson plans to present additional research involving its blood cancer treatments. The company's neuroscience and oncology pipeline provides further potential catalysts.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained 'bearish'.

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