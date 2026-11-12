Scaloni To Stay On As Argentina Boss Until 2030

MENAFN - IANS) Buenos Aires, Nov 13 (IANS) Lionel Scaloni has agreed to extend his contract as head coach of Argentina's national team until the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the Argentine Football Association said.

Scaloni, whose previous contract was due to expire in December, had been non-committal about his future after leading Argentina to this year's World Cup final.

"After giving it some thought and discussing it with my coaching staff and those close to me, we decided that continuing is the best path forward," the 48-year-old told a news conference.

Scaloni took charge of Argentina following its round-of-16 exit at the 2018 World Cup. With a new generation of players supporting experienced stars such as Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, Scaloni guided Argentina to the most successful era in its history, winning the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles and the 2022 World Cup.

"I am grateful for all the expressions of affection," Scaloni said. "A huge part of the decision to continue was, without a doubt, the fans. I want to keep bringing them the joy they feel when watching the national team, and I hope that continues."

Earlier, AFA president Claudio Tapia described the announcement as a "joy for all Argentines".

"This is the best outcome for Argentine football; it's something everyone wanted, something we all wanted," Tapia said.

The new deal means Scaloni is on track to become the first manager to lead Argentina at three World Cups.

While optimistic about the future, he admitted the Albiceleste faced a period of transition following the international retirement of Messi last month. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner departed as Argentina's all-time leading scorer with 126 goals and most capped player with 208 appearances.

"An important phase in our process begins now. We will give opportunities to the youngsters who are pushing through the ranks," Scaloni said. "We need patience. They have enormous potential, but perhaps they aren't yet ready to deliver what the likes of Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Nicolas Otamendi provided."

He added: "I have the same drive I had on the very first day, the same enthusiasm, and I'm happy to be able to continue."