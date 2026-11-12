Australiamigrate Examines Partner Visa Evidence Between The Stages

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHATSWOOD, NSW, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHATSWOOD, NSW - November 11, 2026 -

AustraliaMigrate, a registered migration agency established in 2000, has published new guidance on a part of the partner visa process that many couples overlook: the period between lodging their application and the assessment of the permanent visa. The guidance is aimed at couples who have already applied, or are about to, and want to understand what the Department of Home Affairs looks at the second time around.

Australia's partner visas are applied for in two stages, but lodged together. Couples in Australia apply for the temporary subclass 820 and permanent subclass 801 visas at the same time, while couples applying from overseas lodge the temporary subclass 309 and permanent subclass 100 visas together. According to the Department of Home Affairs, processing of the permanent visa starts from the date of eligibility, which is two years after the combined application was made. In most cases, the applicant must still be in a genuine and ongoing relationship with their sponsor at that point.

"A lot of couples think the hard work is done once the temporary visa is granted," said Ian Singer, Director and Principal Registered Migration Agent at AustraliaMigrate. "In reality, the permanent stage asks a simple question: is this relationship still genuine and continuing today? The couples who find that stage easiest are the ones who kept quietly building their record over those two years, rather than trying to rebuild it in a rush when the Department asks."

The guidance explains that evidence lodged with the first application shows the relationship at one point in time. For the second stage, it suggests couples keep an ongoing record across the same areas that were relevant at lodgement, such as shared finances, living arrangements, social recognition of the relationship and plans for the future. It also covers updated statutory declarations from family and friends, and keeping documents dated so they show the relationship over time.

The guidance also notes that the Department asks visa holders and applicants to tell it about changes in their situation, including a change in their relationship, and that keeping contact details and circumstances up to date is part of being assessed correctly.

"Every case is different, and no agent can promise an outcome or a timeframe," Mr Singer said. "What we can do is help couples understand what the second stage looks for, so a genuine relationship is shown clearly and consistently from the first application to the last."

AustraliaMigrate notes that partner visas are processed in line with Ministerial Direction 117 and that processing times vary. Eligibility depends on individual circumstances, and couples should confirm current requirements with the Department of Home Affairs, which updates this information regularly, or seek advice from a registered migration agent.

AustraliaMigrate is based in Chatswood, Sydney, and has assisted individuals, families and businesses with Australian visa applications for more than 25 years. The firm's agents are registered with the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority and provide advice across partner, family, skilled, employer-sponsored and student visa categories. For more on partner visa options, the onshore partner visa or a review of relationship evidence, visit the AustraliaMigrate website.

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For more information about Australia Migrate Pty Ltd, contact the company here:

Australia Migrate Pty Ltd

Ian Singer

0294116000

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Suite 601, 10 Help Street, Chatswood NSW 2067, Australia

CONTACT: Ian Singer