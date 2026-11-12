Trump Taps SEC Nominee As Hester Peirce Successor, Reportedly

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated Steven Levine to fill a Securities and Exchange Commission seat previously held by Hester Peirce, as part of four pending appointments intended to restore vacancies at both the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The White House announced the nominees in an update sent to the Senate, with all four choices requiring confirmation.

The timing is politically sensitive: the White House's announcement comes only weeks before Democrats are expected to take control of the Senate in January, narrowing the window for Republicans to advance and confirm Trump 's picks.

Steven Levine is nominated to replace former SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, with an SEC term ending June 5, 2030. The White House also nominated Kristin Johnson-previously a CFTC commissioner-for an SEC seat, with a term ending June 5, 2029. For the CFTC, Trump nominated Nathan Anonick and Matthew Rowland, both associated with the Clarity Act, to join Chairman Michael Selig as commissioners. With the Senate expected to shift to Democratic control in January, confirmation may be more difficult if nominations are not advanced promptly.

Key takeawaysWhy the nominations matter for crypto policy

The SEC and CFTC play outsized roles in shaping U.S. crypto regulation through enforcement priorities, market oversight, and rulemaking. The nominations arrive as both agencies face staffing gaps that reduce the breadth of internal decision-making.

According to the SEC's list of commissioners, the SEC currently has only two filled seats out of five. The CFTC is also operating with minimal membership: Chairman Michael Selig is the only commissioner currently serving in a five-seat structure.

Restoring commissioner capacity is significant because regulatory direction in the U.S. frequently depends on how commissioners interpret existing authorities, balance investor protections against market development, and prioritize oversight tools. When seats are vacant, deliberations and votes can become constrained-particularly for contentious issues that require majority support.

SEC nominations: replacing Peirce and filling a separate seat

The White House's announcement names two nominees for the SEC. Steven Levine, a Republican, is tapped for an SEC term ending June 5, 2030, replacing Hester Peirce. Peirce left the SEC in October after serving as one of the agency's most outspoken crypto advocates, including work related to the SEC's approach to digital assets during her time as head of the agency's Crypto Task Force.

While Levine's views on crypto regulation are described as less publicly established than Peirce's, the nomination still signals the administration's intention to influence the SEC's near-term posture as vacancies are addressed.

Trump also nominated Kristin Johnson, a Democrat and former CFTC commissioner, to the SEC seat held by Caroline Crenshaw. Crenshaw's term has expired, and Johnson's proposed term would run until June 5, 2029. In her earlier CFTC role, Johnson advocated for stronger customer protections and conflict-of-interest rules for crypto firms, according to the White House summary.

CFTC nominations: bipartisan picks tied to the“Clarity Act”

For the CFTC, Trump nominated two individuals-Nathan Anonick (Republican) and Matthew Rowland (Democrat)-to serve as commissioners. The announcement notes that both worked on the Clarity Act, a legislative effort associated with clarifying regulatory lines for digital assets.

In a post on X, CFTC Chairman Michael Selig described Anonick and Rowland as“two strong bipartisan picks” and said he looked forward to working with them once they are confirmed. The CFTC structure gives these commissioners a direct vote on agency actions, and the addition of new members could affect how the agency approaches enforcement and oversight in areas that intersect with crypto markets.

The confirmation path and what changes under a Senate shift

Once nominations are formally received, they would typically proceed through Senate committee review. For the SEC seats, the nominees would be expected to appear before the Senate Banking Committee; for the CFTC positions, consideration would generally go through the Senate Agriculture Committee. After committee consideration, the nominations would move to the full Senate for a confirmation vote, where majority support is required.

The broader political context is likely to influence timing and strategy. The nominations come weeks before Democrats are expected to take control of the Senate in January. If that shift occurs as anticipated, Republicans may have a narrower path to secure confirmations for all nominees, especially if the process slows or committees are less aligned on voting schedules.

For market participants, the key variable is pace: with both agencies currently missing commissioners, delays could prolong uncertainty in areas where commissioner direction matters most, including enforcement priorities and rulemaking momentum.

Readers should watch how quickly the nominations move through committee and whether the Senate's anticipated change in control affects scheduling; the immediate question is not only who gets confirmed, but how quickly the SEC and CFTC can rebuild voting capacity to make decisions that directly impact crypto compliance expectations.

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