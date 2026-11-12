'I'd Rather Die On Soil Of My Own Country': Sheikh Hasina Vows To Return To Bangladesh Despite Threats (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asserted that the risk of being arrested, imprisoned or killed would not deter her from returning to Dhaka, saying she would rather die in her homeland than remain away from her people.

In a rare audio interview with IANS, Hasina said that fear had never stopped her from doing what she believed was right, recalling her previous returns to Bangladesh despite political uncertainty and threats to her safety.

“Look, I understand the risks very well. I may be arrested the moment I arrive. They may send me to prison. They may even try to kill me. I have considered all these possibilities. But, you know, I stopped worrying about my personal safety a long time ago. I returned to Bangladesh in 1981, despite military rule. I returned again in 2007, knowing that the military-backed government might arrest me. I have faced imprisonment and repeated attempts on my life. Fear has never stopped me from doing what I believe is right,” she stated.

Expressing grave concern over the worsening situation in Bangladesh, Hasina said that the country has been going through a terrible time, with her party, Awami League, leaders and workers facing persecution, ordinary people suffering, and families losing their homes and livelihoods.

She stressed that the hardships endured by the people of Bangladesh had only strengthened her resolve to return and stand by them, regardless of the risk to her life.“Today, my country is going through a terrible time. Our leaders and workers are being persecuted. Ordinary people are suffering, and families are losing their homes and livelihoods. How can I stay away while my people face such hardship? I have spent my entire political life with the people of Bangladesh. Whatever happens to me, I want to stand beside them. If I have to die, I would rather die on the soil of my own country, among my own people,” Hasina told IANS.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, on the allegations surrounding deaths during the 2024 uprising in Bangladesh, the former PM categorically denied ordering the killing of innocent people.

Hasina accused the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of halting the judicial investigation she had initiated and subsequently granting legal protection to participants in the uprising for acts classified as“political resistance”.

“Let me make one thing very clear. I never ordered the killing of innocent people. I reject that accusation completely. Every death was tragic. As Prime Minister, I had a responsibility to protect the lives of our citizens, and I wanted to know exactly what had happened. That is why, on July 18, 2024, I established a Judicial Enquiry Commission headed by a High Court judge. On August 1, I expanded it to a three-member commission so that every incident could be examined properly. But what happened after Muhammad Yunus assumed power? He stopped that investigation,” the former PM said.

“His administration subsequently granted legal protection to participants in the uprising for acts classified as political resistance. At the same time, murder cases were brought against me and thousands of Awami League leaders, activists and workers. If they really wanted the truth, why did they stop the judicial investigation that I had already established? Why should there be different standards of justice depending on someone's political identity?” she questioned.

Hasina also rejected Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) proceedings and the verdict against her, alleging that she was denied a genuine opportunity to defend herself.“As for the tribunal, I reject both the proceedings and the verdict. I was denied what I consider a genuine opportunity to defend myself. I will examine whatever lawful options are available to challenge that verdict,” she told IANS.