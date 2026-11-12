$CZR Opens For Trading On WEEX As CZR Exchange Rolls Out Refreshed Iphone App

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The token's first listing outside its home exchange went live November 12; on CZR Exchange, CZR/USDT spot trading remains fee-free through November 30

George Town, Cayman Islands, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange







“Opening CZR/USDT on WEEX gives holders a second venue, and that was an important next step after the token's launch,” - said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO, CZR Exchange.“The refreshed app reflects the same priority for our own users: getting to markets, orders and balances quickly and simply.”

CZR on WEEXCZR Token is an Ethereum ERC-20 token issued by CZR Fndn (Foundation) Ltd., with a total supply of 1,000,000,000 CZR. With CZR/USDT now open on WEEX, traders in supported markets have two venues for the pair. On CZR Exchange, eligible users can trade CZR/USDT spot with 0% maker and 0% taker fees through November 30, 2026, under the November zero-fee campaign.

The update refreshes the interface and makes it quicker to move between market charts, order entry and account balances, alongside stability and security improvements. Users can browse trading pairs, review live prices, place spot or futures orders and monitor open positions from their iPhone. Earlier releases added passkey sign-in and the CZR AI Hub, which provides AI-assisted market insights and supported account tools.

CZR Exchange offers spot markets for Bitcoin, Ethereum and other supported digital assets, with perpetual futures and copy trading for eligible users. CZR Earn provides earning products on supported assets, with each product's terms, including any commitment period and redemption conditions, shown before users take part.

CZR Exchange is also introducing new rewards campaigns through the app's Task Center, showing which offers apply to each account, how to qualify and when each ends, with progress tracked in the Rewards Center. Approved creators and publishers can join the CZR Affiliate Program, and eligible users can invite others through the CZR Referral Program. Separately, CZR Wallet, the group's standalone self-custody app, gives eligible users access to Hyperliquid perpetual futures.

The updated app is available on the App Store and from czrex.com/en_US/appDownload.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital-asset trading platform offering spot and futures trading, copy trading and additional cryptocurrency products and services, supported by 24/7 customer service. The CZR ecosystem includes CZR Earn, CZR Wallet and CZR Card alongside further products under development.

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About CZR Foundation

CZR Fndn Ltd. ("CZR Foundation") is a British Virgin Islands company and the issuer of CZR Token ($CZR). The foundation administers designated ecosystem and community token allocations, supports transparent token-distribution initiatives and advances programmes intended to expand the responsible use of CZR across participating platforms and services. CZR Foundation is legally separate from the operator of CZR Exchange.

About WEEX

Founded in 2018, WEEX has developed into a global crypto exchange with over 10 million users across more than 170 countries. The platform emphasizes security, liquidity, and usability, providing over 1,600 spot trading pairs and offering up to 400x leverage in crypto futures trading. In addition to the traditional spot and derivatives markets, WEEX is expanding rapidly in the AI era delivering real time AI news, empowering users with AI trading tools, and exploring innovative trade to earn models that make intelligent trading more accessible to everyone. Its 1,000 BTC Protection Fund further strengthens asset safety and transparency, while features such as copy trading and advanced trading tools allow users to follow professional traders and experience a more efficient, intelligent trading journey.

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