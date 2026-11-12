'Bow To All Those Observing Fast': PM Modi Extends Nahay Khay Wishes As Chhath Puja Begins

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his heartfelt wishes to fellow citizens on 'Nahay Khay', the first day of Chhath Puja, and expressed his reverence for devotees observing the festival. He wished that everyone received the blessings of Chhathi Maiya.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' in Hindi and said, "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on the start of the four-day sacred ritual of Chhath Mahaparv, a festival of popular faith and sun worship. Today is Nahay-Khay. I bow to all those observing the fast. My wish is that everyone receive the blessings of Chhathi Maiya."

The four-day Chhath Puja festival began with the traditional ritual of Nahay Khay, marking the commencement of one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

The first day is observed with rituals centred on cleanliness, purity and devotion. Devotees wake up early, take a holy bath in rivers, ponds or at home, sometimes mixing Ganga water with bathing water, and thoroughly clean their homes and kitchens before beginning the festivities.

A special satvik meal is prepared on this occasion, with devotees traditionally consuming boiled rice, chana dal and kaddu (bottle gourd or pumpkin) curry. Particular attention is paid to cleanliness and purity while preparing the food, as it marks the beginning of the strict religious observances associated with the festival.

Chhath Puja, which has its roots in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, is now celebrated with immense devotion across several parts of the country. The festival is observed after Diwali and Bhai Dooj and holds special significance for families seeking the blessings of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

This year, the celebrations will continue from Friday to November 16, with four major rituals marking each day: 'Nahay Khay', 'Kharna', 'Sandhya Arghya' and 'Usha Arghya'. The main worship is performed on the sixth day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartik, when devotees offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun.

Chhath Puja is also known by several names, including Surya Shashthi, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath. It is particularly associated with the well-being of children, the longevity of family members and the prosperity of households.

During the four-day observance, devotees, particularly women, undertake a rigorous fast and follow prescribed rituals with unwavering faith. They pray for the long life, good health and bright future of their children, while seeking happiness, peace and prosperity for their families.