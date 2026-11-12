WHOOP Launches WHOOP Humans, The Most Verifiably Human Social Network

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New feature lets members follow friends and family, share performance and health insights, and celebrate life's moments together Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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– WHOOP, the human performance brand, today launched WHOOP Humans, a new feature that lets members follow friends and family, share fitness, health, and performance data they choose, and support each other's progress.

For more than a decade, WHOOP has helped members better understand their own health and performance. Now, WHOOP Humans extends that experience beyond the individual, making it easier to celebrate achievements, encourage progress, and look out for the people who matter most.

“In a world that's becoming increasingly artificial, we're building something deeply human,” said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP.“This is the most verifiably human network ever launched. Every account represents a real person with a verified heartbeat. They have real goals, challenges, and achievements. That's what makes WHOOP Humans different, and it's a big area of investment for us.”

As legacy social media platforms become increasingly saturated with artificial intelligence, automated accounts and bots, and manufactured content, WHOOP Humans offers a fundamentally different approach to connection: a network that is entirely human.

While traditional social networks are increasingly filled with artificial content, WHOOP Humans connects people through something real: their health, performance, and everyday experiences. Members can share WHOOP data, including Sleep, Recovery, Strain, activities, and achievements, choosing what they want others to see, creating opportunities for authentic connection rooted in real experiences rather than curated online personas. In all cases, the underlying physiological data comes from a wearable device, creating a foundation of real-world information that cannot simply be generated as a conventional text post. This makes WHOOP Humans a distinctly human-centered network, designed to prioritize genuine progress and connection.

For WHOOP member Mika Bublitz, WHOOP Humans is about more than following friends' progress. It's about knowing when someone might need a little extra support.

“Sometimes people don't tell you when they're not feeling their best. If I see a friend's Recovery is low, I can check in and say, 'Hey, it's okay to take it easy today.' That's what I like about WHOOP Humans. It gives us another way to look out for each other.”

WHOOP members have already demonstrated the value of connection. Today, 57% of members belong to at least one WHOOP Team. While Teams bring members together through groups and leaderboards, WHOOP Humans makes those connections personal. Members can follow friends and family directly, explore the performance insights others choose to share, and offer encouragement through reactions and comments.

WHOOP Humans also introduces Moments, allowing members to share photos from workouts, personal milestones, and meaningful experiences. By bringing the stories behind the data into the WHOOP experience, Moments helps members celebrate not just the numbers, but the lives and achievements they represent. Members can also choose to keep Moments private.

WHOOP Humans is designed to make meaningful connections possible without compromising personal privacy. Members control what health and performance information they share, who can see it, and when they want to remain private.

Granular health data controls: Members choose which metrics to share, including Recovery, Strain, Sleep, HRV, and resting heart rate. Control over connections: Members can manage their followers and remove individuals from their WHOOP Humans network. Stealth Mode: Members can temporarily hide their shared health and performance information without changing their sharing preferences. Sensitive activity protections: Activities designated as sensitive are not shared by default. Selective activity and achievement sharing: Members choose which workout types and achievements appear in WHOOP Humans. Private Moments: Members can keep personal photos and Moments private rather than sharing them with their network. Ongoing privacy management: Members can update their sharing preferences at any time.

Key privacy protections include:

These protections reflect a longstanding commitment to putting members in control of their personal health information. WHOOP does not sell or monetize a member's personal health data.

WHOOP Humans is designed to demonstrate that greater connection and stronger privacy can coexist. Members can benefit from the encouragement, accountability, and support of the people around them without surrendering control over their most personal information.

With more than three million members worldwide, WHOOP has evolved from a product trusted by the world's best athletes into a platform helping people take greater control of how they feel, perform, and age. Members already open WHOOP more than eight times per day, reflecting the central role the product plays in their daily lives. WHOOP Humans represents the next chapter in that evolution.

WHOOP Humans is available to members in the WHOOP app beginning November 12, 2026. Existing WHOOP Teams will remain available. For more information, visit whoop or access the official press kit.

WHOOP delivers a wearable membership to help people live healthier, longer lives and unlock extraordinary potential. Through a powerful 24/7 wearable with a 14-day battery life, WHOOP provides intelligent health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and longevity. The health platform includes an FDA-cleared ECG, a Healthspan longevity feature, Blood Pressure Insights, and Advanced Labs blood biomarker analysis. Research shows that people who wear WHOOP daily log more than 90 additional minutes of exercise per week, get over two extra hours of sleep, and have 10% higher heart rate variability.

Trusted by millions of members worldwide including athletes, global leaders, military operators, executives, and artists, WHOOP has become a modern symbol of disciplined, intentional living. WHOOP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has raised more than $900 million in venture capital, ships to 61 countries, and operates in six languages. To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoop and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, , Faceboo, LinkedI, and YouTub.

Jack Taylor Worldwide

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