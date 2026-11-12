Rajouri Police Attaches Property of PoK-Based Terror Handler in J & K

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri Police on Thursday attached immovable property worth Rs 81 lakh belonging to a PoJK-based terror handler under Sections 87 and 88 of the CrPC and Sections 2 and 3 of the EIMCO Act, police said on Friday.

The attached property belongs to Mohd Arshad, a resident of Khablan Thanamandi. The property comprises 2 Kanals and 14 Marlas of land, which falls under Khasra numbers 125, 128 and 160 in the village. This development gains significance as Rajouri Police has intensified its crackdown on terrorist networks this year. Under this drive, Jammu and Kashmir Police has attached properties worth crores of rupees belonging to 10 PoK-based terror handlers to dismantle the support network of terrorism and take stringent action against individuals involved in anti-national activities.

Earlier, in a separate incident, Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with security forces, apprehended a man and recovered two hand grenades from the Baderkoot forest area of Tangmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. The apprehended individual has been identified as Ghulam Jeelani Reshi, a resident of Baderkote, Tangmarg. The operation was conducted by Baramulla Police in coordination with CICT Ftr BSF (112/06 Bn), 2RR and CRPF 176 Bn during an Area Domination Patrol (ADP) in the forest area. According to the police, one hand grenade was recovered from the possession of the apprehended individual. Subsequently, acting on his disclosure, security forces recovered another concealed hand grenade from the forest. An FIR has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the recovered explosives, their intended use and possible links, as per the release. According to the release, Baramulla Police reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the area and appreciated the coordinated efforts of all security forces involved in the operation.