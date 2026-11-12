Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 13: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & More
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 103.54
|Rs 90.03
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.74
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 110.93
|Rs 98.80
|Hyderabad
|Rs 115.73
|Rs 103.82
The retail prices of petrol and diesel are influenced by several factors, including international crude oil prices, currency exchange rates, transportation expenses, dealer commissions and government taxes. State-level Value Added Tax (VAT) and other local levies are among the primary reasons why fuel prices vary across cities.
Petrol and diesel are currently outside the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework. Consequently, differences in state taxation can have a significant impact on the final price consumers pay at fuel stations.
For commuters, transport operators and vehicle owners, even small changes in fuel prices can influence monthly travel and transportation expenses. Diesel prices, in particular, are closely watched by the logistics and transport sectors because diesel-powered vehicles play a significant role in the movement of goods across the country.
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