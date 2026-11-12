Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 13: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices across India remained largely stable on Friday, November 13, 2026, with no major revisions reported in the country's key metropolitan cities. Motorists can check the latest fuel rates before heading to petrol pumps, as prices continue to differ from one city to another. Oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), review petrol and diesel prices every day under India's dynamic fuel pricing mechanism. The revised rates generally come into effect at 6 am. Petrol and Diesel Rates in Major Cities - November 13, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 103.54 Rs 90.03 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.74 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Rs 103.82

The retail prices of petrol and diesel are influenced by several factors, including international crude oil prices, currency exchange rates, transportation expenses, dealer commissions and government taxes. State-level Value Added Tax (VAT) and other local levies are among the primary reasons why fuel prices vary across cities.

Petrol and diesel are currently outside the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework. Consequently, differences in state taxation can have a significant impact on the final price consumers pay at fuel stations.

For commuters, transport operators and vehicle owners, even small changes in fuel prices can influence monthly travel and transportation expenses. Diesel prices, in particular, are closely watched by the logistics and transport sectors because diesel-powered vehicles play a significant role in the movement of goods across the country.