Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 13: Gold Extends Losing Streak Check Precious Metals Prices In Delhi, Bengaluru & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold and silver prices continued to face pressure on Friday, November 13, extending their losing streak to three consecutive sessions. A stronger US dollar, rising Treasury yields and higher-than-expected US inflation have weighed on precious metals, keeping investors cautious about the near-term outlook. According to reports, spot gold declined 0.88 per cent to around $3,911 per ounce during early trade, while silver dropped more than 1 per cent to hover near $51 per ounce. However, Comex gold futures rose 0.74 per cent to $3,913.90 per ounce, while silver futures gained 0.99 per cent to $50.56 per ounce at 01:59 GMT. Gold and Silver City-Wise Rates - November 13, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,28,522 Rs 1,40,308 Rs 1,85,127 Mumbai Rs 1,28,339 Rs 1,40,108 Rs 1,85,052 Kolkata Rs 1,28,156 Rs 1,39,908 Rs 1,85,152 Chennai Rs 1,28,600 Rs 1,40,393 Rs 1,85,152 Bengaluru Rs 1,28,513 Rs 1,40,298 Rs 1,85,212 Hyderabad Rs 1,28,568 Rs 1,40,358 Rs 1,85,087

On the domestic front, gold futures for December 4 delivery closed the previous session almost unchanged, while silver futures registered a sharper decline on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Domestic spot prices also reflected weakness in the precious metals market.

The pressure on bullion comes as investors assess the possibility of further interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve. Higher interest rates and Treasury yields tend to reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets such as gold and silver. A stronger dollar also makes precious metals more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

According to Ashish Rajodiya, Head of Commodities at PL Capital, hotter-than-expected US inflation has pushed the dollar close to its highest level since April 2025, while markets have increasingly priced in a December Federal Reserve rate hike.

US producer price data is expected to be the next important trigger for bullion prices. A softer reading could help stabilise the metals, while another hotter-than-expected inflation print may extend the recent losses.