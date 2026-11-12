Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 13: Gold Extends Losing Streak Check Precious Metals Prices In Delhi, Bengaluru & More
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,28,522
|Rs 1,40,308
|Rs 1,85,127
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,28,339
|Rs 1,40,108
|Rs 1,85,052
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,28,156
|Rs 1,39,908
|Rs 1,85,152
|Chennai
|Rs 1,28,600
|Rs 1,40,393
|Rs 1,85,152
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,28,513
|Rs 1,40,298
|Rs 1,85,212
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,28,568
|Rs 1,40,358
|Rs 1,85,087
On the domestic front, gold futures for December 4 delivery closed the previous session almost unchanged, while silver futures registered a sharper decline on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Domestic spot prices also reflected weakness in the precious metals market.
The pressure on bullion comes as investors assess the possibility of further interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve. Higher interest rates and Treasury yields tend to reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets such as gold and silver. A stronger dollar also makes precious metals more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
According to Ashish Rajodiya, Head of Commodities at PL Capital, hotter-than-expected US inflation has pushed the dollar close to its highest level since April 2025, while markets have increasingly priced in a December Federal Reserve rate hike.
US producer price data is expected to be the next important trigger for bullion prices. A softer reading could help stabilise the metals, while another hotter-than-expected inflation print may extend the recent losses.
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