'So Sad To See It Happen': Trump Reacts To Jensen Huang's Resignation Amid Spy Scandal Endorses Tim Cook To Take Charge

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hours after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday (local time) amid a scandal involving his alleged affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, US President Donald Trump reacted to his departure, describing the development as a "horrible thing" and saying it was "so sad to see happen."

Trump responds to Huang's resignation

Trump made these remarks in an interview with Salem News Channel, during which he brought up Huang while discussing Chinese espionage and the growing significance of artificial intelligence (AI). He also expressed regret over the controversy surrounding the former Nvidia CEO.

Referring to Huang and the recognition he had previously received, Trump said, "Well, we gave it to Jensen, frankly, that was a little before - but what a horrible thing that is, that's so sad to see that happen."

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What did Donald Trump say about Jensen Huang's resignation?⌵

Trump called Huang's departure a“horrible thing” and said it was“so sad to see happen.” He also praised Huang's work at Nvidia.

2Who did Trump endorse to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO?⌵

Trump endorsed Tim Cook, Apple's former CEO, saying,“A Legend replaces a Legend.” The articles do not indicate that Nvidia or Cook had agreed to the move.

3Is Tim Cook likely to become Nvidia's next CEO?⌵

One related article describes the possibility as highly unlikely. It notes that Apple and Nvidia have different businesses and that Cook's strengths may not translate to Nvidia.

4Who is leading Nvidia after Jensen Huang stepped down?⌵

Nvidia CFO Colette Kress is serving as interim chief executive. A permanent successor has not been identified in the provided articles.

5Have US officials confirmed that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy?⌵

No. The article says US officials had not established whether she was a spy, and the FBI was investigating reports of alleged links to the Chinese government.

| Alice Huang-Huawei link: What is Jensen Huang's lover's China connection?

Trump's comments came as Huang faced growing scrutiny over reports of alleged affairs with two women: Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of having ties to Chinese intelligence, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare.

Trump defends former Nvidia boss: What we know

Despite Huang stepping down on Thursday, days after publicly acknowledging in a letter to Nvidia employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife, Trump has reportedly continued to defend the former Nvidia CEO.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump weighed in on the question of Huang's successor, praising his contribution to the chipmaker. He wrote, "NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend."

The development follows a report by The New York Times that Trump had called Huang earlier in the week, urging him to continue fighting for his job amid the unfolding spy allegations. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said the Tuesday conversation was another instance of the US President standing by Huang, who had emerged as a prominent ally and influential adviser on artificial intelligence. This support reportedly continued even after intelligence agencies concluded that Huang had been involved in an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Reports suggest that Trump was warned at least twice about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen whom intelligence agencies concluded had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security. However, Trump reportedly took no action and instead included Huang in his state visit to China in May this year.

| Jensen Huang resigns: From infidelity to China links, how Nvidia crisis unfolded

According to the president's advisers, Trump showed little concern about the potential national security implications when briefed on intelligence assessments concerning Huang. One aide said Trump viewed the matter primarily as a case of alleged infidelity and dismissed concerns that Huang's relationship could pose a threat to the United States.

According to Reuters, US officials have yet to establish whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy. On Thursday, Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department had not concluded the matter, adding that the FBI was investigating reports of her alleged links to the Chinese government.

Trump also addressed the allegations in an interview with the 'Straight Shooter' podcast released later on Thursday. When asked whether Jensen Huang should have resigned, the US President said his decision would depend on whether Alice Huang was indeed a spy.

"The big thing is, was the woman a spy? And I don't know if that's been determined yet. But if the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different," Trump said. He added that he had spoken to Jensen Huang on Wednesday.

Trump's earlier remarks on Huang's alleged links to China

Earlier on Monday, a day after Huang admitted to his affair with Alice Huang, Bloomberg reported that Trump had called the former Nvidia co-founder to check on how he was holding up. Trump also denied having any information about Huang's relationship and said the Nvidia co-founder had assured him that "he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy." Addressing reporters, Trump said, "I just know Jensen very well. I just think he's a very honourable man."

| 'He did nothing about it': US lawmaker accuses Trump of shielding Huang

Although Trump said the matter had prompted an FBI investigation and calls for separate congressional inquiries, it appeared to have done little to weaken his confidence in Huang. When repeatedly questioned about their relationship on Monday, Trump highlighted their personal friendship and defended the tech executive, with whom he had built a close relationship over the past two years following his return to the White House for a second term.

(with agency inputs)