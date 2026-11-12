Bangladesh, UAE To Strengthen Cooperation Against Visa Fraud, Human Trafficking

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates have discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation to prevent visa fraud and human trafficking and ensure the security of Bangladeshi expatriates working in the Gulf country.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md. Ali Hossain Fakir and UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi at the Police Headquarters on November 12, said a release from the law enforcement body.

During the meeting, the ambassador emphasized strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries and enhancing bilateral cooperation between their police and security agencies.

Both sides discussed ways to work together to combat human trafficking and visa-related fraud, as well as ensure the safety and security of Bangladeshi nationals employed in the UAE, according to a press release.

The meeting also focused on cooperation in preventing money laundering, tackling cybercrime, digital forensic investigations, and developing artificial intelligence-based smart policing systems.

The two sides also stressed the importance of cooperation in police training and capacity building.

The IGP expressed Bangladesh's commitment to working jointly with the UAE to combat transnational crimes and protect the interests and security of Bangladeshi expatriates.

Senior police officials were also present at the meeting.

Spread the word More from NRB ConnectView AllLatest NewsSee AllBangladesh, UAE to strengthen cooperation against visa fraud, human traffickingNRB Connect7 minutes agoCrowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan hosts premium grill festivalHotelsabout 8 hours agoNetherlands-based firm shows interest in developing Bogura International AirportAirports and Infrastructureabout 15 hours agoTurkish Airlines launches direct Istanbul-Chengdu flightsAirlines and Routesabout 16 hours agoBangladesh must close tourism infrastructure, service gaps to compete with neighbors: SecretaryTourismabout 18 hours agoInterContinental Dhaka celebrates Bangladeshi cuisine, culture with grand festivalHotelsabout 20 hours agoEmirates to launch Milan–New York freighter service from December 5Aviationabout 21 hours agoAscott achieves GSTC sustainability certification for half of eligible propertiesHospitalityNov 11, 2026 CAAB urges airlines to offer comparable services, review airfares on Bangladesh routesAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026Cathay Pacific firms options for 11 Airbus A330-900sFleet and AircraftNov 11, 2026Mobile courts fine five, jail three for passenger harassment at Chattogram airportAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026Air India reportedly eyes ex-Garuda CFO for top finance roleAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026Radisson Blu Dhaka brings back poolside BBQ buffet for winterHotelsNov 11, 2026Oman Air, GMF AeroAsia open joint MRO facility in MuscatMRO and EngineeringNov 11, 2026Institute/TrainingNov 11, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan becomes JBCCI's official hospitality partnerHotelsNov 11, 2026Saudia named Cargo Airline of the Year 2026, among popular airline brandsAwardsNov 11, 2026 CAAB clears draft agreement with Japanese consortium for Third TerminalAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026Emirates expands Premium Economy to 31 destinations across EuropeAviationNov 11, 2026Biman faces scrutiny over purchase of 15-year-old Dash-8 aircraft, Tk753 cr audit objectionsAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Etihad unveils McLaren-branded Boeing 787 DreamlinerFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026Air Astra welcomes Duchess of Edinburgh on boardAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026SriLankan posts pre-tax loss in first quarter despite higher revenueAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Qatar Airways adds Porter codeshare to widen Canada reachAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Biman plans to convert two aircraft into dedicated freightersFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026Bangladesh, Singapore discuss cooperation to prevent cross-border cyber scamsLife & StyleNov 10, 2026Millat seeks Highbury Group's help in leasing aircraft for BimanFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026Bangladesh's 2027 Hajj quota rises to 83,500 pilgrimsTourismNov 10, 2026Rosatom's Global Atomic Quiz on 10 November, top three participants to win a trip to RussiaExclusivesNov 10, 2026Seminar highlights district, upazila administration's role in tourism governance, destination managementTourismNov 9, 2026Cox's Bazar dried-fish market in slump with BDT 50m unsold stockRetail and CommerceNov 9, 2026China Eastern picks CFM LEAP engines for 101 Airbus jetsFleet and AircraftNov 9, 2026Duchess of Edinburgh appreciates Bangladesh's healthcare, education initiativesOthersNov 9, 2026Bangladesh seeks to attract Turkish tourists, investment in tourism sectorTourismNov 9, 2026InterContinental's first Malaysia resort to open in Penang this DecemberResortsNov 9, 2026Sri Lanka logs record October tourist arrivalsTourismNov 9, 2026First National Youth Nuclear Dialogue held at IshwardiOthersabout 21 hours ago34 Bangladesh officials leave for training in Lahore to strengthen tiesInstitute/TrainingNov 9, 2026NOVOAIR wins Gold for Customer-Friendly ServiceAwardsNov 9, 2026US-Bangla named Best Domestic Airline for 2026AwardsNov 9, 2026Cathay Pacific named Airline of the Year 2026AwardsNov 9, 2026Duchess of Edinburgh to arrive in Dhaka to strengthen UK-Bangladesh relationsNRB ConnectNov 8, 2026BIWTC posts losses for 5 straight years since Padma Bridge openingCruise and RailNov 8, 2026IndiGo reportedly in talks to buy 100 Embraer jetsFleet and AircraftNov 8, 2026Qatar Airways unveils Hans Zimmer-composed onboard musicAirlines and RoutesNov 8, 2026Chef fired over refusal to put pineapple on pizzaRestaurantsNov 7, 2026SIA unveils new long-haul cabins with SGD 2 billion investmentAirlines and RoutesNov 7, 2026Four Nilgai calves born in Gazipur Safari ParkTourismNov 7, 2026British Airways resumes Dubai flights after eight-month breakAirlines and RoutesNov 7, 2026Holiday Inn brings Rajasthani food festival to DhakaHotelsNov 7, 2026Most PopularSee AllBiman faces scrutiny over purchase of 15-year-old Dash-8 aircraft, Tk753 cr audit objectionsAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Cathay Pacific named Airline of the Year 2026AwardsNov 9, 2026Saudia named Cargo Airline of the Year 2026, among popular airline brandsAwardsNov 11, 2026Biman plans to convert two aircraft into dedicated freightersFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026IndiGo reportedly in talks to buy 100 Embraer jetsFleet and AircraftNov 8, 2026NOVOAIR wins Gold for Customer-Friendly ServiceAwardsNov 9, 2026Millat seeks Highbury Group's help in leasing aircraft for BimanFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026Duchess of Edinburgh to arrive in Dhaka to strengthen UK-Bangladesh relationsNRB ConnectNov 8, 2026US-Bangla named Best Domestic Airline for 2026AwardsNov 9, 2026Duchess of Edinburgh appreciates Bangladesh's healthcare, education initiativesOthersNov 9, 2026British Airways resumes Dubai flights after eight-month breakAirlines and RoutesNov 7, 2026Holiday Inn brings Rajasthani food festival to DhakaHotelsNov 7, 2026 CAAB urges airlines to offer comparable services, review airfares on Bangladesh routesAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026Institute/TrainingNov 11, 2026Four Nilgai calves born in Gazipur Safari ParkTourismNov 7, 2026Oman Air, GMF AeroAsia open joint MRO facility in MuscatMRO and EngineeringNov 11, 2026Qatar Airways unveils Hans Zimmer-composed onboard musicAirlines and RoutesNov 8, 2026 CAAB clears draft agreement with Japanese consortium for Third TerminalAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026Chef fired over refusal to put pineapple on pizzaRestaurantsNov 7, 2026SIA unveils new long-haul cabins with SGD 2 billion investmentAirlines and RoutesNov 7, 2026BIWTC posts losses for 5 straight years since Padma Bridge openingCruise and RailNov 8, 2026Air India reportedly eyes ex-Garuda CFO for top finance roleAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026Russia, Vietnam agree to expand nuclear research cooperation through MBIR centerOthersNov 7, 2026InterContinental's first Malaysia resort to open in Penang this DecemberResortsNov 9, 2026Etihad unveils McLaren-branded Boeing 787 DreamlinerFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026China Eastern picks CFM LEAP engines for 101 Airbus jetsFleet and AircraftNov 9, 2026Bangladesh seeks to attract Turkish tourists, investment in tourism sectorTourismNov 9, 2026Rosatom's Global Atomic Quiz on 10 November, top three participants to win a trip to RussiaExclusivesNov 10, 202634 Bangladesh officials leave for training in Lahore to strengthen tiesInstitute/TrainingNov 9, 2026Air Astra welcomes Duchess of Edinburgh on boardAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Netherlands-based firm shows interest in developing Bogura International AirportAirports and Infrastructureabout 15 hours agoMobile courts fine five, jail three for passenger harassment at Chattogram airportAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026Bangladesh, Singapore discuss cooperation to prevent cross-border cyber scamsLife & StyleNov 10, 2026Seminar highlights district, upazila administration's role in tourism governance, destination managementTourismNov 9, 2026Sri Lanka logs record October tourist arrivalsTourismNov 9, 2026SriLankan posts pre-tax loss in first quarter despite higher revenueAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Qatar Airways adds Porter codeshare to widen Canada reachAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Emirates expands Premium Economy to 31 destinations across EuropeAviationNov 11, 2026Bangladesh's 2027 Hajj quota rises to 83,500 pilgrimsTourismNov 10, 2026Cathay Pacific firms options for 11 Airbus A330-900sFleet and AircraftNov 11, 2026InterContinental Dhaka celebrates Bangladeshi cuisine, culture with grand festivalHotelsabout 20 hours agoRadisson Blu Dhaka brings back poolside BBQ buffet for winterHotelsNov 11, 2026Cox's Bazar dried-fish market in slump with BDT 50m unsold stockRetail and CommerceNov 9, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan becomes JBCCI's official hospitality partnerHotelsNov 11, 2026Bangladesh must close tourism infrastructure, service gaps to compete with neighbors: SecretaryTourismabout 18 hours agoAscott achieves GSTC sustainability certification for half of eligible propertiesHospitalityNov 11, 2026First National Youth Nuclear Dialogue held at IshwardiOthersabout 21 hours agoEmirates to launch Milan–New York freighter service from December 5Aviationabout 21 hours agoTurkish Airlines launches direct Istanbul-Chengdu flightsAirlines and Routesabout 16 hours ago