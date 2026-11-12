53 Countries And Organisations Urge Unhindered Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (NNN-WAFA) -- Fifty-three countries and organisations have called on the Israeli government to allow humanitarian assistance to reach all parts of the Gaza Strip rapidly and without obstruction through all available border crossings and land routes, Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

In a joint statement delivered by Britain's Permanent Representative to the United Nations during a press conference outside the UN Security Council on Thursday, the countries urged Israel to approve the entry of additional essential supplies, including items classified as "dual-use," particularly those needed for shelter, fuel, water, sanitation and healthcare, to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian and health situation.

They also called on Israel to allow patients and wounded Palestinians from Gaza who cannot receive adequate treatment in the territory to access hospitals in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and urged the reopening of border crossings into Gaza.

The statement stressed the need to protect healthcare workers, medical facilities and medical transportation in accordance with international humanitarian law. It also called for protection of all humanitarian facilities, personnel, civilians and humanitarian and civilian infrastructure.

The 53 signatories further demanded transparent and expedited investigations into Israeli attacks targeting healthcare and humanitarian workers, while calling for international high-level delegations and journalists to be allowed entry into Gaza.

The statement warned that despite the potential for humanitarian improvements following the ceasefire, large numbers of Palestinians in Gaza remain without adequate shelter as winter approaches, exposing them to hypothermia, respiratory infections, waterborne diseases and other preventable illnesses.

The countries stressed that restrictions on the entry of essential shelter materials and other life-saving supplies continue to prevent humanitarian organisations from delivering assistance on the scale required.

The 53 signatories reaffirmed their commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts in Gaza, including urgent winter preparedness measures involving the provision of shelter, water, sanitation supplies and medical assistance to alleviate suffering and reduce public health risks.

They also pledged support for the Palestinian Authority, in cooperation with the United Nations and other humanitarian partners, in restoring essential healthcare services and rehabilitating Gaza's health infrastructure.

--NNN-WAFA