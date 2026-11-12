Humanitarian Mission Like One In Oleshky Urgently Needed In Occupied Hola Prystan Community

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Svitlana Linnyk, head of the Hola Prystan City Military Administration, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Throughout this time, people living under occupation have been in constant fear. In addition, leaving on their own requires substantial funds – hundreds of dollars, which neither the people themselves nor their relatives may have. The mission recently carried out in Oleshky gave people some hope and confidence that this is possible. This applies in particular to those who want to take their pets with them, as well as people with limited mobility and bedridden patients," Linnyk said.

She said the community had received an email from a woman whose parents remain in one of its villages and need to be evacuated. They are afraid to leave on their own because of landmines and constant drone attacks, and they have chronic illnesses. This makes the need for a safe corridor for civilians seeking to escape especially urgent.

Russia brings additional forces into Oleshky and surrounding community under cover of humanitarian operation

Documentation is another problem. Some people have only Ukrainian passports, while others have no documents at all. Screening procedures and the threat of forced mobilization by Russia are also major concerns. As a result, residents cannot leave without a humanitarian corridor, even if they manage to find the money.

Linnyk added that the Hola Prystan community is facing a humanitarian crisis, while its coastal area is in the grip of a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe.

"The community has already endured a complete blockade from late 2025 to March 2026, just like Oleshky. The entire community is now facing a humanitarian crisis. Settlements that were considered relatively safe rear areas as recently as last year, including the Hladkivka and Mali Kopani districts, are no longer so," Linnyk said.

She stressed that areas within the 15-25-kilometer coastal strip are experiencing a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe. These include Velyka and Mala Kardashynka, Kokhany, Stara Zburivka and Nova Zburivka, garden communities and the town of Hola Prystan.

Photo: Hola Prystan City Military Administration