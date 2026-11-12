Fliphtml5's Free AI Booklet Generator Automates Page Design

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 12, 2026 2:17 am - The free AI booklet generator from FlipHTML5 eliminates manual formatting by automatically generating section outlines and page layouts. It enables small teams and educators to produce professional internal guides and manuals without design skills.

FlipHTML5 has introduced its free AI booklet generator (, a tool that turns a text prompt or an existing document into a structured digital booklet. Instead of wrestling with design software, team leads and educators can use the generator to quickly build lab safety manuals, product instructions, and onboarding guides.

Users can type a short description that covers the booklet's title, sections, target audience, and desired tone. For instance, a facilitator might describe a lab safety booklet covering protective gear and emergency contacts in a plain, direct tone for new technicians. Alternatively, an existing PDF or Word file with extractable text can be uploaded, and the tool reads the content to design the pages, sparing users from manual layout.

Regardless of the starting point, the free AI booklet generator drafts a section outline and proposes a layout and color scheme. Users can rename headings, reorder sections, or change the design choices before the pages are generated. The resulting booklet opens in FlipHTML5's page editor, where text can be adjusted, images swapped, and multimedia elements like videos or links added. The tool also supports multiple languages, allowing users to produce digital booklets ( for local or international audiences.

Completed booklets built with the free AI booklet generator can be shared via a direct link, a QR code, an embed on a company site, or sent by email. For teams with multiple booklets to manage, FlipHTML5 supports organizing them into a bookcase and sharing the entire collection through a single link.

For internal materials like safety manuals or onboarding guides, teams can enable password protection to restrict access to authorized staff. Reader analytics track views, reading duration, and pages read, giving teams a way to see how the material is used. Beyond using the free AI booklet generator, the platform also offers editable booklet templates ( as an alternative option, allowing users to replace the preset text and images with their own content.

"Many booklets for training or internal guides are written but never finished because the formatting step is slow and time-consuming," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "The free AI booklet generator shortens that gap. Users bring the substance, and the tool assembles the sections, selects a layout, and produces a working draft that can be refined and shared."

To learn more about the free AI booklet generator, please visit

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 provides digital publishing tools for creating and sharing interactive booklets, brochures, and related publications. Its platform combines AI-assisted drafting with a page editor for refining layouts and adding multimedia. The company serves training teams, small offices, educators, and publishers.