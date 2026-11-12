Circular Library Hosts Free Fall Clothing Swap Social In Venice On November 13

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 12, 2026 3:27 am - Guests bring one bag of gently used or new items and leave with a refreshed closet, new friends and full bellies at a free, limited-space evening swap hosted by Lisa in Venice, Los Angeles.

VENICE, Los Angeles, CA, November 12, 2026. Circular Library, a brand dedicated to making secondhand fashion more social, sustainable and accessible, will host the Fall Clothing Swap Social on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in Venice, Los Angeles. The event is free to attend and hosted by Lisa. Space is limited, and RSVPs are now open.

The Fall Clothing Swap Social invites the community to refresh their wardrobes without spending money or adding to textile waste. Attendees are asked to arrive by 6:30 PM with one bag of clean, gently used or new items, including clothes, shoes and accessories, which will be set up for everyone to browse. Shopping begins soon after, starting with three initial rounds before opening up to free shopping until the event closes.

Any items that remain at the end of the evening will be donated, so nothing goes to waste. Snacks and drinks will be provided throughout the night, and guests are encouraged to bring a spirit of fun and merriment.

By pairing a clothing exchange with a relaxed social setting, the event offers an alternative to fast fashion and the usual retail experience. Participants can pass along pieces they no longer wear, discover new favorites and meet others who care about reuse and community. The three structured shopping rounds give everyone a fair chance at the pieces they love before open shopping begins.

“Leave with a closet refresh, new friends, and full bellies” is the evening's promise, and it reflects the heart of Circular Library's approach: clothing is better when it keeps circulating, and community is better when it is built around sharing.

Event Details

Event: Fall Clothing Swap Social

Host: Lisa, Circular Library

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM (please arrive by 6:30 PM with your bag of items)

Location: Venice, Los Angeles, CA

Price: Free

Status: Open. Space is limited, so RSVP early.

What to bring: One bag of clean, gently used or new clothes, shoes and accessories

Provided: Snacks and drinks

RSVP and information:

About Circular Library

Circular Library is a brand focused on circular fashion, encouraging people to share, swap and reuse clothing as a more sustainable and community-driven way to refresh their wardrobes. Through events like the Clothing Swap Social, Circular Library brings people together to give clothes a second life and make sustainable style social.

Media Contact

Circular Library

Website: