MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 12, 2026 4:14 am - BD Living has delivered more than 570 homes across Perth over 25-plus years of combined team experience

PERTH, Australia - September 16, 2026 - Spring marks the start of Western Australia's busiest home-building season, and home builders in South Perth are fielding a rising share of renovation and extension inquiries from homeowners who want to stay in the suburb rather than sell. BD Living, a licensed and insured builder based in Maddington, has delivered more than 570 homes across Perth over 25-plus years of combined team experience. The company works with South Perth clients on home extensions, second-storey additions, and demolish-and-build projects.

South Perth sits on the Swan River a few kilometres from the Perth CBD. Established blocks in the suburb are smaller and harder to find than those in outer growth corridors, so vacant land for new houses is limited. That scarcity pushes many homeowners to add space to an existing property instead of buying elsewhere. A second-storey addition or rear extension gives a family extra bedrooms, living space, or a second bathroom without leaving a suburb they already value for its river frontage, schools, and short commute to the city.

BD Living designs and builds each project under a fixed-price contract, so clients know the total cost before construction starts. The company manages design, council approvals, and construction as one process, which cuts the number of separate contractors a homeowner has to coordinate. Every project follows Western Australian building regulations from the permit stage through final handover.

For home builders in South Perth, the extension and renovation category covers several project types: single and double-storey additions, kitchen and bathroom renovations, subdivisions on larger blocks, and granny flats for multigenerational households or rental income. BD Living also builds new single-storey custom homes, plus commercial buildings and apartments, for clients across Perth's southern and western suburbs.

The company reports a 100 percent client satisfaction rate across its completed projects, a figure it attributes to fixed-price contracts and direct communication between clients and the build team throughout construction. Homeowners in South Perth weighing an extension or rebuild before the end of the 2026 building season can request a project assessment directly from BD Living.

Key Facts:

570+ homes delivered by BD Living across the Perth metro area

25+ years of combined building experience across the project team

100% client satisfaction rate reported by the company

Services include home extensions, second-storey additions, demolish-and-build, renovations, subdivisions, and granny flats

Based at Unit 4/35 Austin Ave, Maddington WA 6109

About BD Living Pty Ltd

BD Living Pty Ltd is a licensed and insured home builder based in Maddington, Western Australia. The company is one of the active home builders in South Perth and serves surrounding suburbs including Como, Nedlands, Claremont, Scarborough, Canning Vale, and Harrisdale. Services span home extensions, renovations, and custom home construction, alongside commercial building, apartment, duplex, and triplex projects. BD Living manages each build from design through handover under fixed-price contracts. More information is available at com.

Media Contact:

BD Living Pty Ltd

Unit 4/35 Austin Ave, Maddington WA 6109

Phone: 0405 837 933

Web: com/contact