Sunknowledge Expands Administrative Support For The Largest DME Provider In The U.S

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 12, 2026 5:08 am - (1888PressRelease) SunKnowledge Services Inc. has taken on a larger share of administrative work for an existing client it identifies as the largest durable medical equipment ( DME ) provider in the United States.

New York, NY - SunKnowledge Services Inc. has taken on a larger share of administrative work for an existing client it identifies as the largest durable medical equipment ( DME ) provider in the United States. The healthcare revenue cycle management company is adding capacity to the account as the provider's order volume rises. The provider's internal teams will have more room to focus on patients and daily operations.

Managing the Growing Administrative Workload

Before a DME order can move forward, someone usually has to verify the patient's coverage and confirm whether the payer requires authorization. They also need the right paperwork from the prescribing physician. If anything is missing, the order waits while staff call the physician's office until it turns up. At a provider working on a national scale, those open items pile up fast. The ones with no clear owner tend to sit the longest. Under the expanded engagement, SunKnowledge staff handles more of that daily follow up. They chase outstanding requests, mark the accounts that need a closer look and keep notes the client's team can check at any point to see where an order stands.

“Most of what slows a DME order down isn't complicated. It's a missing signature, a payer question nobody has called about yet, or a document request that two people each assumed the other one sent,” said Ronnie Hastings, the spokesperson for SunKnowledge.“When a client hands us more of that work, our job is to make sure every open item has an owner and a next step. If something needs their decision, they should hear it from us early, with the details already in hand.”

Scope Built around the Client's Priorities

SunKnowledge's DME services start with order intake and eligibility checks. They also cover prior authorization support, documentation follow up, claim submission, payment posting, denial management and accounts receivable follow up. Some providers outsource one piece of that work. Others hand over most of their revenue cycle.

On this account, responsibilities were set by the client's priorities and the scope both sides agreed on. Clear handoffs matter when more than one team works the same order. Every handoff notes what's finished, what's still open and who has the next step. That way nobody re checks benefits that was already confirmed. A question that needs a clinical decision, payer clarification or the client's approval goes to the person who can answer it, with the supporting details attached.

Account Management and Reporting

A dedicated account manager is the client's regular contact for workload planning, escalations and feedback. Reporting follows the client's own requirements. Those reports keep finished work and open exceptions separate. The number of accounts processed in a week doesn't show whether the missing paperwork came in, or whether a recurring payer problem was ever fixed. Tracking both lets the client see whether SunKnowledge's team is spending its time where it's needed.

Fewer Delays for Patients

Patients and caregivers often call while an order is waiting on insurance, paperwork or an internal review. When staff isn't buried in administrative tasks and the account notes are current, they can answer quickly and tell the caller exactly what the order is waiting on. So, DME providers interested in additional administrative support can contact SunKnowledge to talk through their current workload.