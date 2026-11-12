MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan generated 102 billion kWh of electricity in January-October 2026, an increase of 2.3% compared with the same period last year, the press service of the country's government reported.

According to Trend 's calculations based on official data, electricity generation in October alone grew by 5.1% compared with the same month in 2025, totaling approximately 10.3 billion kWh.

In January-September 2026, Kazakhstan generated 91.7 billion kWh of electricity, representing a 2% increase year-on-year. Thus, the overall growth rate accelerated by 0.3 percentage points in the first ten months of the year.

Meanwhile, electricity generation in Kazakhstan in the first 10 months of 2026 exceeded the figure for the first nine months by 11.2%. In turn, electricity generation in January-September was 46% higher than in January-August, Trend 's calculations show.

For reference, Kazakhstan's electricity generation remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels, particularly coal. According to the Ministry of Energy, coal-fired power plants account for 62.1% of total electricity generation, while gas-fired facilities contribute 23.4%. Hydropower accounts for 7.5%, and renewable energy sources make up a further 7%.

To address growing electricity demand and modernize its generation capacity, Kazakhstan approved a National Project for the Development of Coal-Fired Generation in March 2026. The program considers the construction of eight new energy facilities and the modernization of 11 existing plants, adding or upgrading a combined 7.8 GW of capacity by 2030. The government expects the projects to strengthen baseload generation and improve the reliability of the power system.