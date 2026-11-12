Microsoft Services, Including Outlook And Teams, Face Outage Globally Including India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Microsoft faced severe outage across its platforms - 365, Outlook and Teams - as thousands of users across the globe, including India, on Friday morning were unable to access its services.

There were more than 1 lakh incidents of people reporting issues with Outlook at outage-tracking website downdetector.

The disruption also hit connectors used by OpenAI's and Anthropic's AI services.

"We're aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact," Microsoft said in a statement, adding that it was providing updates in its admin center.

In its latest update, Microsoft attributed this incident to“a large number of servers being unexpectedly unavailable,” for reasons it did not explain.

Microsoft said it continues to investigate the outage.

In a post on X for users who can't access the admin center, Microsoft said some of its infrastructure was experiencing“elevated load,” and that it was“redistributing connection traffic across our broader worldwide infrastructure to help balance the load.”

Its team has paused all deployments, is moving additional traffic off the affected infrastructure, and is restarting affected servers to return them to service, the tech company said.

The company says its Defender XDR security system is also affected by the outage.

Earlier in the day, Microsoft said it had fixed a Teams disruption affecting users in North America and that the impact had been fully resolved.

The company later said the issue may also affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in other regions.

Microsoft faced a major outage in September, when a days-long outage hit Microsoft 365, its online productivity suite that includes Outlook.

The company had blamed a“core authentication configuration” issue that prevented users from accessing the service.

-IANS

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