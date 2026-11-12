Crypto News Today: Alphapepe Reveals New AI DEX Upgrade As Bitcoin Price Prediction Eyes $250K

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe as AlphaSwap 2.0 goes live, bringing a redesigned AI DEX to users before ALPE reaches its first public exchange chart. Thousands already use the platform, and an ex-Shibarium developer is behind the ecosystem.









The upgrade arrives with more than $3.38 million raised and ALPE still available at $0.03683. Buyers are entering while the exchange product is expanding, with the presale closing ahead of the DEX launch in Q1 2027.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, is struggling through another wave of ETF withdrawals. Tom Lee's $250,000 forecast keeps the bigger bull case in the conversation, but the immediate market is still fighting to bring buyers back.

AlphaSwap 2.0 Gives Buyers an Upgrade They Can Use

AlphaSwap 2.0 brings a cleaner interface, faster trading flow and clearer information before users approve a swap. The changes focus on the moment retail traders care about most: understanding what they are about to buy before signing.

Transaction previews explain the trade in plain English, while risk warnings sit closer to the main trading action. Users get a clearer view of the swap before the wallet approval appears.

For buyers following AlphaPepe, the significance goes beyond a new design. The AI DEX is moving through product upgrades while ALPE remains in presale, giving new arrivals a working platform to explore before exchange trading begins.

ALPE Takes the Ecosystem Route That Made BNB Stand Out

BNB showed how a token's story grows alongside the exchange ecosystem around it. As Binance expanded, BNB gained a role that reached beyond its earliest trading days.

AlphaPepe is building its own ecosystem around ALPE and AlphaSwap. Thousands already use the AI DEX, and the new upgrade gives that existing audience a better trading experience before the token reaches public markets.

For buyers looking for the next major crypto breakout, the early-entry argument starts with a token tied to an expanding product before its first exchange chart. Sustained adoption, deeper utility and wider exchange access are the foundations of that growth story.

The immediate attraction is getting in while those pieces are still coming together. AlphaSwap 2.0 gives buyers another completed product milestone to assess during that window.

Five CEX Partnerships Put Wider Access Ahead

AlphaPepe already has five CEX partnerships announced, with more partnerships loading and Binance at the center of the next exchange push. The rollout is progressing alongside the AI DEX upgrade.

That combination gives incoming traders two reasons to look closer. The product is becoming easier to use, while the exchange network is preparing to bring ALPE to a broader audience.

ALPE remains priced at $0.03683, with the listing price starting from $0.08. Buyers still have access before the first public exchange chart, while development and exchange preparations continue ahead of the Q1 2027 launch.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Eyes $250K as ETF Selling Continues

Bitcoin is trading around $73,000 after U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs lost roughly $300 million on November 11. It was the fifth consecutive session of withdrawals, showing that big-money buyers have yet to turn the latest dip into a sustained recovery.

For retail, the message is straightforward. Money leaving Bitcoin funds makes a rebound harder to maintain, and buyers need to return before the bigger price targets look closer.

Tom Lee's earlier $250,000 forecast for 2026 remains an aggressive bull case built around broader crypto adoption. Reaching it demands a dramatic reversal from current conditions, rather than simply another short bounce.

AlphaPepe offers a different point of entry. Bitcoin buyers are waiting for an established market to recover, while ALPE buyers are watching a live AI exchange expand before its token begins public trading.

AlphaPepe Ships Its Next Product Milestone Before Listing

AlphaSwap 2.0 gives AlphaPepe a fresh development to put in front of buyers: the upgraded AI DEX is live, thousands already use the platform, and ALPE remains in presale.

The ex-Shibarium developer connection and expanding exchange network add support to that product story. Buyers are getting an earlier look at an ecosystem still building toward its first public trading cycle.

Bitcoin traders are watching whether fresh buying brings the $250,000 bull case back into focus. AlphaPepe buyers already have a new product release to explore before the presale closes.

FAQs

What is the latest AlphaPepe upgrade?

AlphaSwap 2.0 is live, bringing a redesigned interface, faster trading flow and clearer information before swap approval.

What is the Bitcoin price prediction?

Tom Lee's $250,000 forecast for 2026 is an aggressive bull case based on expanding adoption. Current ETF withdrawals remain a near-term obstacle.

What is the current ALPE price?

ALPE is available at $0.03683, with the listing price starting from $0.08. The DEX launch is scheduled for Q1 2027.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

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