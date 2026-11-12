The complaint alleges that Kinross concealed the Company's inability to meet production benchmarks.

Investors who purchased Kinross Gold Corporation common stock during the Class Period and suffered significant losses should contact Robbins LLP for information about the lawsuit before January 5, 2027.

Why Was Kinross Sued?

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected production outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from continued sequential production declines from Round Mountain Phase S. In truth, Kinross' repeated optimistic claims of a strong production ramp in the second half of 2026 sufficient to meet the attributable production guidance management had provided fell short of reality. The Company was simply not equipped to meet production benchmarks without slowing the rate of ore recovery.

Why Did Kinross Stock Drop?

On September 23, 2026, Kinross issued an“Operational and Return of Capital Update” mid-quarter. In the release, Kinross announced that both full-year 2026 and 2027 attributable production guidance was being reduced to 1.84 million to 1.86 million Au eq. oz. The Company attributed the results, in significant part, on ore recovery challenges at Round Mountain. Defendants would later disclose these challenges were operational in nature and were likely to stem from dilution caused by the use of oversized tools and machinery in the mining process.

On this news, the price of Kinross' common stock declined from a closing market price of $27.62 per share on September 23, 2026, to $24.42 per share on September 24, 2026, a decline of about 11.5% in the span of just a single day.

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What Can Kinross Investors Do Now?

Investors who purchased lululemon athletica inc. securities during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should contact Robbins LLP for information about the appointment process before January 5, 2027.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Those who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Kinross Gold Corporation scurities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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