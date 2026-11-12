Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Indulges In Intense Workouts At 70

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Veteran actor Soni Razdan proved that age is no bar as she hit the gym and was seen doing intensive workouts at 70.

The actor recently shared glimpses of her rigorous workout routine, combining strength training, functional exercises, Pilates and other forms of fitness.

Soni Razdan took to her social media account to share a series of videos from her workout sessions. In one clip, she can be seen holding a kettlebell and working on her strength, while another shows her performing exercises on a cable machine. She is also seen taking on battle ropes and working with gymnastic rings as part of her training.

The actor also shared glimpses from her Pilates sessions, performing resistance exercises with bands and working on a Pilates reformer.

“Just me doing my due diligence,” Soni wrote while sharing one of the workout videos. Soni, who is Bollywood star Alia Bhatt's mother, has previously spoken about fitness routines that also include yoga.

Soni Razdan was recently in the news for her Diwali post criticising the bursting of firecrackers. She called those who believe it is perfectly alright to burst even one cracker this Diwali as 'anti-life, anti-health and anti-national'.

Sharing her views, Soni wrote, "Any parent of a young child will tell you how much their children are suffering because of air pollution. How many school days they miss because of illness. So if you tell me that, in such circumstances, it is perfectly alright to burst even ONE cracker this Diwali, I can only say that it seems to me to be anti-life, anti-health and yes... anti-national.”

She added,“Health is a choice we make for ourselves and our children. Let us make the right one.”

–IANS

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