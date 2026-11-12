Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature To Drop By 4°C This Weekend As Low-Pressure System Develops

West Bengal's weather could witness another change as a fresh low-pressure area is expected to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday, November 13.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system may gradually intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 24 hours. It is also likely to move in a northwesterly direction.

Satellite images from India's INSAT-3DS have reportedly captured extensive cloud formations over the southern Bay of Bengal, indicating developing weather activity in the region.

However, there is currently no clarity on how strong the system could become or whether it will directly affect West Bengal. Meteorologists are keeping a close watch on its movement and intensity.

If the system eventually develops into a cyclone, it could be named 'Akvan', a name contributed by Iran. However, there is no official confirmation that the system will intensify into a cyclonic storm.

West Bengal Temperature Forecast: Mercury May Drop by 4°C

There is some encouraging news for people waiting for winter in West Bengal. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, temperatures across the state are expected to decrease over the weekend.

Minimum temperatures in several South Bengal districts could fall by around 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next two days. By Sunday and Monday, the overall temperature could decrease by as much as 4 degrees Celsius.

Western districts of South Bengal have already started experiencing a slight winter chill, particularly during early mornings and late nights.

North Bengal is also likely to experience cooler conditions. Night temperatures in the hilly and northern districts could drop by approximately 3-5 degrees Celsius by Monday.

With rainfall activity decreasing and temperatures gradually falling, residents across both North and South Bengal may experience more comfortable weather conditions over the weekend.

Kolkata Weather Today: Foggy Mornings, Pleasant Weekend Ahead

Kolkata is also likely to experience a noticeable change in weather conditions over the next few days.

According to the latest forecast, the possibility of rainfall is expected to decrease, making way for predominantly dry weather. However, morning fog or mist could become more noticeable in parts of the city.

On Friday, November 13, Kolkata's maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weekend is likely to bring more comfortable weather as temperatures gradually decrease. Residents may experience a pleasant change, particularly during the morning and evening hours.