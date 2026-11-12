Bouma Review: Did Dileesh Pothen-Sagar Surya's Mystery Thriller Impress Early Viewers? Find Out Now!

Malayalam mystery thriller Bouma, starring Dileesh Pothen and Sagar Surya, arrived in cinemas on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The film marks the writing and directorial venture of Rejin S Babu and features Revathy Sharma, Vineeth, Aditi Balan, Lena, Mokksha, Vijay Babu and Madhupal in prominent supporting roles. After the morning screenings concluded, viewers began posting their first impressions of the movie on social media. These initial reactions have sparked conversations among movie enthusiasts, with several posts on X offering glimpses into how audiences received the thriller on its opening day.

Bouma X Review: First Impressions Surface Online

The early audience feedback has attracted attention from those curious about the film's reception. However, these opening-day responses are not enough to establish whether Bouma will emerge as a commercial success or face disappointment at the box office. With the theatrical run only beginning, the film's performance over the coming days remains crucial. Initial reviews can indicate audience sentiment, but a definitive verdict requires more than a handful of reactions.

Opening Weekend To Determine Box Office Prospects

The upcoming weekend could prove significant for Bouma, as its collections, theatre occupancy and audience recommendations are expected to provide a clearer picture of its commercial prospects. Sustaining momentum after the weekend and retaining audience interest during the weekdays will also play an important role. A more meaningful hit-or-flop assessment is likely to emerge once the opening weekend numbers are available.

What Is Bouma About?

The narrative revolves around a singer whose career struggles bring her to an estate associated with her past. While she initially has little recollection of the location, her arrival triggers memories and experiences that gradually complicate her present. Meanwhile, investigators are looking into the disappearance of several women. Their investigation eventually brings them to the same estate, connecting the singer's personal history with the unfolding mystery.

Bouma Cast And Technical Crew

Alongside Dileesh Pothen and Sagar Surya, the film features Revathy Sharma, Vineeth, Aditi Balan, Lena, Mokksha, Vijay Babu and Madhupal. Rejin S Babu has helmed the project as writer and director, with Bassam Kadhiyar producing it. Dony S Kadamanitta is credited with the story, while Sharan Velayudhan serves as cinematographer.

The editing is handled by Sooraj ES, and Christo Xavier has composed the music. Appunni Sajan is the production designer, Sibin Varghese the art director, and Kalai Kingson the stunt choreographer. Danish KA serves as executive producer, with Job George overseeing production control. Abru Simon is the chief associate director, Jayadevan Chakkadath has handled sound design, and Rajakrishnan AR is responsible for the final mix.

Liju Prabhakar has worked on DI colour grading, Rony Vellathooval on makeup and Gopika Unnikrishnan on costumes. Jithin S Babu is credited for still photography and creative support, while Mamijo has handled design. Athira Diljith and Vazhoor Jose serve as the film's public relations officers.

As Bouma continues its theatrical run, its weekend collections and audience response will determine whether the mystery thriller can translate its opening-day interest into box-office success.