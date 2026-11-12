Upgradex Announces Black Friday Offer On Goodwe ESA 27Kwh All-In-One Battery System

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 12, 2026 12:49 am - As part of the advertised promotion, UpgradeX has also indicated an estimated installation timeframe of 7–10 days. Actual installation scheduling may depend on electrical requirements and the completion of any necessary approvals.

Victoria, Australia – UpgradeX has announced a Black Friday offer featuring the GoodWe ESA 27kWh All-in-One Battery System, providing Australian homeowners with another option to explore residential energy storage and solar power utilisation.

The featured GoodWe ESA battery system is advertised at $8,499 as part of the company's Black Friday promotion. The system offers 27kWh of battery storage capacity in an all-in-one configuration, designed to support household energy storage requirements.

Residential battery storage is becoming an important consideration for households looking to make greater use of their solar energy. By storing electricity generated during daylight hours, a home battery can allow households to use stored energy when solar generation is lower, including during the evening. Actual savings and performance depend on household electricity consumption, solar generation, electricity tariffs, system configuration and other factors.

The GoodWe ESA 27kWh All-in-One Battery System combines battery storage and associated system components into an integrated solution. Its storage capacity makes it an option for homeowners assessing their energy requirements, particularly those interested in increasing their use of self-generated electricity.

As part of the advertised promotion, UpgradeX has also indicated an estimated installation timeframe of 7–10 days. Actual installation scheduling may depend on product availability, property suitability, electrical requirements and the completion of any necessary approvals.

The promotion also highlights the importance of understanding available government incentives and battery rebate programs. Eligible households may be able to access applicable incentives, depending on current program rules, approved products, installation requirements and individual eligibility. Rebate availability and amounts are not guaranteed and should be confirmed before proceeding with an installation.

UpgradeX provides renewable energy and energy-efficiency upgrade services to Australian households, including solar battery and hot water system solutions. Through its latest promotion, the company aims to provide homeowners with information about available battery storage options and the considerations involved in upgrading their household energy systems.

Homeowners interested in the GoodWe ESA 27kWh All-in-One Battery System can contact UpgradeX directly to discuss product specifications, installation requirements, pricing and applicable incentives.

For further information, contact UpgradeX on +61 476 231 777, email [email protected], or visit