Hosting Controller Launches Reportex For Centralized Exchange Server And Exchange Online Reporting

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 12, 2026 12:58 am - ReportEx brings 350+ ready-made reports into one dashboard, helping IT teams simplify reporting across on-premises Exchange and Microsoft 365 email environments.

Kingston, Ontario, Canada – November 12, 2026 – Hosting Controller Inc. today announced the launch of ReportEx, a centralized reporting solution for Microsoft Exchange Server and Exchange Online in Microsoft 365. ReportEx gives IT administrators a single web-based dashboard to review their email environments without writing or maintaining custom reporting scripts.

For IT teams managing business-critical email, routine questions about mailbox usage, access permissions, and configuration changes can require time-consuming manual checks. ReportEx brings this information together to help administrators investigate issues, review access, and make informed decisions with less reporting effort.

“IT teams need clear answers about their email environments without spending hours assembling reports,” says Babar Zaman, VP Business Development at Hosting Controller.“With ReportEx, we're making that information easier to access, helping administrators spend less time gathering data and more time acting on it.”

ReportEx includes 350+ ready-made reports covering mailboxes, groups, mail flow, permissions, security, and auditing. Administrators can review inactive mailboxes, storage utilization, delivery failures, external forwarding, and administrative activity. Configurable columns and filters help teams focus on relevant information, while CSV exports support further analysis and internal reviews.

By bringing Exchange Server and Exchange Online reporting into one interface, ReportEx supports organizations operating on-premises, in Microsoft 365, or across both environments. Its reporting capabilities also help IT and security teams prepare information for audits and compliance reviews.

ReportEx is available now with a 30-day free trial. To learn more or download the trial, visit

About Hosting Controller Inc.

Founded in 1999, Hosting Controller Inc. is a cloud automation software provider with customers in over 125 countries. Its comprehensive suite of products supports email signature management, Active Directory tools, hybrid cloud solutions, virtualization, and enterprise automation, helping businesses modernize their communications and infrastructure.

For more information, visit

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