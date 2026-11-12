Qkrhr Brings Smart HRMS Software In Delhi To Simplify Payroll, Attendance & Compliance

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 12, 2026 1:10 am - QkrHR, a cloud-based HRMS software in Delhi by Intec Infonet, unifies payroll, GPS and biometric attendance, and PF, ESI and TDS compliance for Delhi NCR businesses, with quick setup and live support.

New Delhi, November 12, 2026 – Intec Infonet Pvt. Ltd., the company behind the Qkrbiz business software suite, today highlighted QkrHR, its cloud-based HRMS software in Delhi built for businesses that manage teams across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

Companies in Delhi NCR often handle several offices, field teams and state-specific compliance rules at the same time. Many still depend on spreadsheets and disconnected tools for attendance, leave and payroll, which leads to errors, delays and compliance risk. QkrHR replaces this with one connected platform for HR and payroll.

What QkrHR offers businesses in Delhi NCR:

- Automated payroll: Process salaries in minutes with tax calculations, deductions, bonus, arrears and final settlement.

- Statutory compliance: Automated PF, ESI, TDS, Labour Welfare Fund, Form 16, 24Q and ECR support, along with Shops & Establishments requirements.

- GPS and biometric attendance: Real-time attendance with location verification and biometric device integration, useful for field and multi-branch teams.

- Leave and shift management: Custom leave rules, auto-LOP, multi-shift planning, overtime rules and roster building.

- Multi-location control: Manage branches in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram from one dashboard, with separate rules for each location.

- Employee self-service: Employees can view payslips, apply for leave, check attendance and upload documents through the web and mobile app, which works offline and syncs automatically.

- Document management: Store ID proofs, offer letters, PF forms, Aadhaar and PAN securely in one place.

"Delhi businesses need HR software that understands local compliance and the way teams actually work across the NCR," said a spokesperson for Qkrbiz. "Our goal with this HRMS software in Delhi is to remove manual work so HR teams can focus on people instead of paperwork."

QkrHR also supports contract labour compliance for government contractors in Delhi, including register maintenance and separate payroll for contract workers. The platform is used by more than 85,000 users across India and by over 400 businesses in Delhi NCR, from IT companies to manufacturing units and logistics firms.

Implementation is handled by the Qkrbiz team. It covers data collection, configuration and testing of payroll and attendance rules, and training for HR teams and employees. Remote onboarding and on-site support are available across Delhi NCR.

Pricing starts at Rs. 3,000 per month for up to 50 employees on the Essential plan, with Rs. 40 per month for each additional employee. This covers payroll, attendance, PF, ESI and TDS. The Foundation plan adds geofenced mobile attendance, expense management and loan handling. Businesses can book a free demo before choosing a plan.

Whether a company is a startup, an SME or a large enterprise, QkrHR gives it a reliable, compliant and easy-to-use HRMS software in Delhi.

To learn more or book a free demo, visit

About Qkrbiz

Qkrbiz, from Intec Infonet Pvt. Ltd., is an all-in-one business software platform for small and mid-sized businesses. It brings HR, payroll, field force tracking, expenses, sales, customer support and tender management together on one platform.

Media Contact

Intec Infonet Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +91 7428174445

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