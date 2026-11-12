Springville Residential Program Expands Specialized Behavioral Support For Adolescents With Autism Spectrum Disorder

SPRINGVILLE, Utah - November 12, 2026 - Embark Behavioral Health's Springville residential treatment program has expanded specialized behavioral support for adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The expanded services strengthen the program's ability to meet the needs of teen girls ages 12 to 17 experiencing complex mental health and behavioral health challenges.

This specialized clinical support builds on over a year of work by the Springville team to develop more resources for teens diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. The program now incorporates additional behavioral planning strategies into residential treatment plans informed by selected ABA therapy principles, including consultations with a board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA). Applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy is a treatment approach commonly used with individuals with autism spectrum disorder to better understand their behavioral patterns and build skills related to communication, emotional regulation, and day-to-day functioning.

Through collaboration with a BCBA, individualized support plans can be created for clients who may benefit from additional structure, skill-building strategies, and targeted behavioral interventions. Recommendations are integrated into each client's treatment plan and reinforced by the clinical teams throughout daily programming and therapeutic activities. The treatment team also reviews plans with families, helping create consistency between the support adolescents receive in treatment and at home.

Family participation remains a core focus of Embark Behavioral Health in Springville's treatment approach and is carefully integrated into the new process as well. Parents and caregivers receive behavioral planning information, review goals with the treatment team, and participate in ongoing discussions about progress and next steps in care.

"As we've worked with more adolescents with autism spectrum disorder, we've seen a need for additional support strategies," said Logan Roberts, Clinical Director at Embark Behavioral Health in Springville. "Partnering with a BCBA helps us create individualized plans that our team can use throughout treatment and that families can continue to be involved with along the way."

Unlike an outpatient setting where clinicians may only see a client periodically, residential treatment allows teams to stay involved with treatment plans 24/7, observing behaviors and responses throughout the day. That increased visibility can help clinicians recognize patterns more quickly, adjust strategies in real time, and support clients as they practice new skills in real-world situations that arise during treatment.

Embark's Springville residential treatment program serves girls ages 12 to 17 who are experiencing significant mental health and behavioral health challenges. The program provides intensive residential care in a supportive environment designed to promote stabilization, safety, emotional growth, and lasting progress.

About Embark Behavioral Health

Embark Behavioral Health is a leading network of outpatient clinics and residential treatment programs offering mental health treatment for preteens, teens, and young adults. Dedicated to its mission of reversing the trends of teen and young adult mental health challenges, Embark provides a continuum of care supported by evidence-based therapies and over 30 years of experience serving families. For more information about Embark or its treatment programs, including virtual services, intensive outpatient programs (IOPs), partial hospitalization programs (PHPs), and residential treatment centers, visit .