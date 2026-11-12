Simple Peptide Wholesale Opens White Label Program For Distributors

MENAFN - GetNews) "Simple Peptide Wholesale opens enrollment for a white label program that lets bulk distributors sell peptide products under their own brand, backed by batch-level purity testing and research-use-only labeling standards."Simple Peptide Wholesale launches a white label program giving bulk distributors private-label packaging with batch-level certificate-of-analysis testing.

NEW YORK - 12 November, 2026 - Simple Peptide Wholesale, a bulk supplier of research peptides to distributors and resellers, today opened enrollment for its white label program, a private-label distribution track that lets wholesale buyers apply their own branding to peptide products manufactured and tested under the company's existing quality-control process. The program sets fixed minimum order quantities, batch-level lab-testing disclosure, and labeling requirements for distributors entering the category. Enrollment is open now through the company's wholesale application process.

Bulk distributors in the research peptide supply chain have faced a fragmented set of sourcing options: direct-from-manufacturer contracts with high minimum order thresholds, or reseller arrangements with no control over packaging or batch documentation. The white label structure gives smaller distributors a middle path - private-branded packaging at bulk-order volumes, with the same certificate-of-analysis documentation attached to every batch regardless of order size. Growth in distributor demand for private-label options over the past two years is the direct driver behind the program's launch this quarter.

A Simple Peptide Wholesale spokesperson said the program was built around a recurring request from existing wholesale accounts. "Distributors kept asking for a way to put their own name on packaging without giving up the batch documentation they rely on for compliance," the spokesperson said. "The white label track keeps the testing and labeling standards identical across every order size."

White label program structure

The program operates on tiered minimum order quantities, with private-label packaging options scaled to each tier. Distributors select from standard packaging formats or submit custom label specifications that still carry the required research-use-only designation and batch identifiers. Pricing is structured in bulk tiers tied to order volume rather than a flat per-unit rate, and distributors can move between tiers as order volume changes without renegotiating a new contract.

Purity testing and labeling standards

Every batch distributed through the white label program carries a certificate of analysis generated through third-party lab testing, independent of the private branding applied to the packaging. Labeling requirements under the program mandate research-use-only language on every unit, consistent with standard practice across the wholesale research peptide supply chain. Distributors receive the certificate of analysis tied to the specific batch and lot number shipped to them, not a generic or representative sample result.

Distributor onboarding process

New distributors submit a wholesale application that includes business verification and projected order volume. Approved accounts are assigned a minimum order quantity tier and a packaging consultation to finalize private-label specifications before the first bulk order ships. The company states that onboarding timelines depend on the complexity of the custom packaging request, with standard packaging formats processing faster than fully custom label designs.

"The documentation requirement doesn't change because the label changes," the spokesperson added. "A distributor running private-label packaging gets the same batch-level testing paperwork as a distributor buying under our standard label."

The white label program adds a second distribution track alongside the company's existing standard-label wholesale accounts, without altering minimum order terms or testing requirements for either track. Distributors already enrolled in standard wholesale accounts can apply to add white label packaging to future orders without opening a separate account.

About Simple Peptide Wholesale

Simple Peptide Wholesale is a bulk supplier of research peptides serving distributors and resellers, operating a wholesale account structure with tiered minimum order quantities and batch-level certificate-of-analysis documentation on every shipment. The company's newly launched white label program extends private-label packaging options to wholesale accounts while keeping third-party lab testing and research-use-only labeling standards consistent across both standard and private-label order tracks. Distributor applications and packaging consultations are processed through the company's wholesale onboarding process. More information is available at simplepeptidewholesale.