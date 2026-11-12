Eclipse Auto Spas Offers Window Tinting In Waco For Drivers Following Texas Tint Rules

MENAFN - GetNews)"Eclipse Auto Spas, window tinting in Waco, TX, a black Ford Raptor pickup parked outside the shop on Franklin Avenue, where drivers get window tint, ceramic coating and paint protection film."Ceramic coating also gives Waco drivers a second layer of sun protection, for the paint instead of the cabin.

Waco, Texas - November 12, 2026 - Eclipse Auto Spas, an automotive protection shop on Franklin Avenue in Waco, offers window tinting in Waco for drivers who want a cooler, more private cabin while staying within Texas window tint rules. The shop installs front window tint, full vehicle tint and windshield visor strips, and it also provides paint protection film, ceramic coating, vinyl wraps, paint correction and auto detailing.

Texas sets clear limits on how dark automotive window film can be. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the side windows to the right and left of the driver must let at least 25 percent of light through when the film and the original glass are measured together. Windshield tint must sit above the AS-1 line, or end within five inches of the top of the windshield when there is no AS-1 line. Side windows behind the driver are exempt from those light limits. Eclipse Auto Spas posts these Texas rules on its window tinting page and helps each customer choose a film with the look and performance they want within those limits.

Quality automotive window film does more than give a vehicle a finished look. It helps reduce interior heat, minimize glare, add privacy and protect interior surfaces from the damaging effects of the sun. Three tint options are available: front window tint for the driver and passenger windows, full vehicle tint across multiple side and rear windows, and a visor strip along the upper windshield to cut direct sunlight and glare while driving. Installation focuses on attention to detail and a smooth, clean finish designed to look great and perform for years to come. Free window tinting quotes are available online or by phone.

Ceramic coating handles a different part of the same Texas sun problem. Where window film works on the glass and the cabin, Eclipse Auto Spas applies ceramic coating to the paint, creating a durable, hydrophobic layer that helps resist UV exposure and oxidation, road grime, bugs, bird droppings, tree sap and water spots. The coating also enhances gloss and lets water and dirt slide off more easily, which makes routine washing faster. Ceramic coating is not scratch-proof and does not prevent rock chips, so drivers who want chip protection can ask about paint protection film.

Customers can visit Eclipse Auto Spas at 5900 Franklin Av Service Rd Suite 2 in Waco, Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM, with Saturdays by appointment only. The shop's Google Business Profile displayed a 4.8 rating from 14 reviews when checked on November 11, 2026.

About Eclipse Auto Spas:

Eclipse Auto Spas is an automotive protection shop offering window tinting, paint protection film, ceramic coating, vinyl wraps, paint correction and auto detailing at 5900 Franklin Av Service Rd Suite 2, Waco, McLennan County, Texas 76710. Paint protection film comes in partial front, full front and full vehicle coverage. Its focus is protecting and enhancing vehicles for drivers across McLennan County. Phone: (254) 413-1714. Website: eclipseautospas