New York - November 12, 2026 - CitySpireDental, a Midtown Manhattan group practice in the City Spire building at 156 W 56th St, is drawing attention to EMFACE, a non-invasive facial aesthetic technology that complements its advanced cosmetic and restorative dentistry. The treatment tones facial muscles and firms the skin without surgery, needles, or downtime.

Patients planning a smile makeover often notice that the skin and muscles around the mouth and jawline shape the final result as much as the teeth themselves. CitySpireDental offers EMFACE treatment in Midtown Manhattan as an adjunct to veneers, whitening, bonding, and other cosmetic procedures. Using synchronized radiofrequency and high-intensity facial electrical stimulation (HIFES), EMFACE supports collagen production, softens the look of wrinkles, and increases facial muscle density.

CitySpireDental provides a non surgical face lift NYC patients can schedule without stepping away from work. Sessions focus on lifting and toning the lower face, helping redefine the jawline and reduce the appearance of a double chin. Because there is no recovery period, many patients coordinate EMFACE visits with their ongoing dental appointments.

“Facial aesthetics and dental aesthetics belong together,” said Dr. Robert Rawdin, cosmetic dentist.“When we tighten and tone the skin around the mouth and jawline, a new smile looks even more natural and balanced. Patients are grateful to have a non-invasive option in the same office where they already trust us with their dental care.”

Dr. Robert Rawdin, widely regarded as a top cosmetic dentist in NYC, founded the practice in 2004 and merged with Dr. Andrew Koenigsberg in 2016. Today the practice is a genuine family collaboration, with two fathers and their two daughters, Dr. Samantha Rawdin and Dr. Rebecca Koenigsberg, treating patients side by side. He and Dr. Samantha Rawdin are board-certified prosthodontists, and Dr. Andrew Koenigsberg has prosthodontic training.

Patients interested in pairing EMFACE with veneers, whitening, or a complete smile transformation can request a consultation with Dr. Robert Rawdin, a leading smile makeover dentist in NYC, and the CitySpireDental team. Visit to learn more or schedule an appointment.

About CitySpireDental

Founded in 2004, CitySpireDental is a Midtown Manhattan group practice offering cosmetic, restorative, implant, and general dentistry alongside EMFACE non-invasive facial treatment. The practice is led by a team that includes board-certified prosthodontists and features an in-house dental laboratory for precise, efficient restorations. Its mission is to deliver high-quality, technology-driven care that supports each patient's oral health, confidence, and overall well-being.