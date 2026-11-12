County Roofing Marks Nearly 40 Years Serving Deer Park

MENAFN - GetNews)""People assume roofing is roofing. A warehouse roof and a house roof have almost nothing in common beyond keeping water out. In Deer Park, those two things are neighbors, and a contractor who only does one of them is only useful to half the town.""County Roofing, founded in 1987, marks nearly four decades in Deer Park, where residential streets and large warehouse roofs sit minutes apart and require genuinely different roofing disciplines.

DEER PARK, N.Y. - November 12, 2026 - County Roofing, a roofing contractor founded on Long Island in 1987, is marking nearly four decades of work in Deer Park.

The company has served the community across most of its history, working on the postwar Capes, ranches, and splits that make up its residential streets alongside the warehouses and flex buildings around Commerce Drive and Grand Boulevard and the retail along Deer Park Avenue.

Deer Park is unusual for a hamlet of its size in how much ground its building stock covers. Residential neighborhoods sit within a few minutes of commercial and industrial properties running on flat membrane roofs measured in tens of thousands of square feet, and the two represent genuinely different trades.

The company notes that a crew equipped only for asphalt shingles is not useful on a warehouse, and a commercial membrane crew is not the right answer for a Cape on a residential street.

"People assume roofing is roofing," said Keith Schmied, founder and CEO of County Roofing. "A warehouse roof and a house roof have almost nothing in common beyond keeping water out. In Deer Park, those two things are neighbors, and a contractor who only does one of them is only useful to half the town."

On the residential side, the area developed rapidly through the postwar decades, which means neighboring homes were built within a few years of one another and their roofs age on a shared schedule. Entire streets reach the end of their service life around the same time.

Many of those homes have since gained dormers, extensions, or second stories, and the junctions where those meet the original roof account for the majority of residential leaks the company is called to diagnose in the area.

Permitting in Deer Park is more straightforward than in several neighboring communities. The hamlet is unincorporated, so roof work files through the Town of Babylon Building Department, with no village office or township line to determine first.

County Roofing holds elite certification from all three major roofing manufacturers, GAF Master Elite, Owens Corning Platinum Preferred, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER, a combination reached by a small percentage of contractors nationwide. The certifications allow the company to offer enhanced manufacturer warranty coverage not available through non-certified installers.

Services available in the area include roof replacement, repair, installation, and inspection, along with commercial flat roofing in EPDM, TPO, and modified bitumen, plus gutters, siding, and windows. Roof inspections are offered at no cost, every crew member is a direct employee rather than a subcontractor, and emergency response is available around the clock.

The company is headquartered in Melville and operates additional offices in Hauppauge, Massapequa, Forest Hills, and Tarrytown. Schmied founded County Roofing in 1987 and remains directly involved in its projects.

Additional information about the company's Deer Park services is available at

About County Roofing:

County Roofing is a roofing contractor founded in 1987 and headquartered in Melville, New York, with offices serving Long Island, Queens, and Westchester County. Led by founder and CEO Keith Schmied, the company holds elite certifications from all three major roofing manufacturers: GAF Master Elite, Owens Corning Platinum Preferred, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER. County Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services including roof replacement, repair, installation, and inspection, along with flat roofing, gutters, siding, and windows. More information is available at