Reuters: Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Third Alleged Affair

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Jensen Huang, the co-founder and former CEO of Nvidia, has resigned following reports of multiple alleged extramarital relationships involving people connected to the company, according to Reuters. The new disclosure increases the number of reported affairs to three, and it comes as regulators and investigators continue to examine separate concerns tied to an individual at the center of earlier reporting.

Reuters, citing two people familiar with the matter, said Huang had an intimate relationship with a second Nvidia employee. The report did not identify the employee, and Reuters said attempts to reach her were unsuccessful. The latest development followed Huang's resignation as Nvidia CEO and as a board member on Thursday.

Reuters reports Huang had a third alleged extramarital relationship, bringing the total number of reported affairs to three. The newly mentioned employee was not identified in the report, and Reuters said it could not reach her for comment. Earlier disclosures involved Alice Huang, suspected by US intelligence of working for Chinese intelligence, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care. Nvidia shares reportedly fell sharply after the news, with trading at $151 as of 2:31 p.m. UTC, according to Yahoo Finance. US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department has not determined whether Alice Huang is a Chinese spy, while confirming the FBI is investigating related claims.

Key takeawaysNew Reuters report adds a third alleged relationship

Reuters' account, based on two people familiar with the matter, says Huang had an intimate relationship with another Nvidia employee. The report specifies that Huang's resignation from both the CEO role and the board came earlier on Thursday, and it frames the relationship allegations as part of a broader pattern already under public scrutiny.

Reuters did not name the employee involved, and the outlet reported that efforts to contact her were unsuccessful. Cointelegraph previously reported on Huang's resignation as CEO and board member in a separate piece, which Reuters cites as the immediate backdrop to this latest disclosure: Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO, exits board; shares plunge.

Earlier allegations remain central to the scrutiny

The new report builds on two relationships that were previously reported. One involved Alice Huang, whom US intelligence officials suspect of working for Chinese intelligence. Another involved Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care.

While the Reuters update focuses on a second employee connected to Huang, it also reinforces how earlier claims have not gone away. Those earlier allegations carry a separate geopolitical and legal dimension because they relate not only to personal conduct but also to questions about possible ties to state intelligence.

US DOJ says it has not ruled on spy allegation, but FBI is investigating

Separate from the relationship reporting, US Justice Department statements continue to shape what the public knows about the case involving Alice Huang. During a press conference on Thursday, US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department has not determined whether Alice Huang is a Chinese spy.

Blanche also confirmed that the FBI is investigating reports that she worked for the Chinese government. Beijing has denied the allegations.

Blanche's comments were reported alongside the Reuters coverage, and the press conference clip linked in the underlying reporting is here: YouTube.

Market reaction: Nvidia shares drop after the report

The market response to the unfolding situation appears to have been immediate. According to Yahoo Finance, Nvidia shares fell more than 13% shortly after the US market opened on Thursday, trading at $151.00 as of 2:31 p.m. UTC.

For investors, the key point is that these developments hit at the intersection of personal allegations involving leadership and broader concerns that can affect perception of governance and risk. Even when investigations and determinations are still pending-as the Justice Department statements indicate-new disclosures can quickly alter expectations for corporate stability and future decision-making.

Venture capitalist Haseeb Qureshi criticized attempts to defend Huang's credibility amid the accumulating disclosures. In a post on X, Qureshi used an analogy suggesting that if multiple issues are found, the most likely conclusion is that the problem may be broader than the initial count-writing,“when you find two ants in your kitchen, the best estimate for the ants in your kitchen is not two.”

Why this matters beyond headlines

These reports arrive at a time when Nvidia's leadership and corporate governance are matters of intense attention across technology markets. Huang's resignation changes the immediate leadership structure, but the larger uncertainty is how regulators and law enforcement inquiries may develop over time-particularly where claims involve possible foreign intelligence connections.

At the same time, market participants tend to price not only confirmed facts but also the risk environment around major decision-makers. That is why the combination of multiple alleged relationships and ongoing investigative activity-without final determinations-can still produce rapid financial reaction.

Going forward, readers should watch for whether investigators provide additional details and whether Nvidia's board and executives offer further transparency about leadership transition and any internal review processes. The Justice Department's position-that it has not determined whether Alice Huang is a Chinese spy, while the FBI investigates-suggests more developments may follow before the public has a clearer picture of what is substantiated.

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