Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss Opts To Bowl First Against New Zealand In ODI

Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss, India Bowls First in Fourth ODI Against New Zealand

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], November 13 (ANI): Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at Bay Oval on Friday. The series is currently 2-0 in favour of India, with the third ODI at Hamilton washed out due to rain.

With regular skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul having left the ODI squad for preparations of Test series starting from November 19, Shreyas takes the armband for the final two ODIs. Speaking at the toss, skipper Iyer announced that Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav are in the playing XI. "We will bowl first. It is about chasing. It looks pretty dry. It is important to analyse; we are going to treat this game as a knockout. Ruturaj, Kishan, and Kuldeep are in," he said.

NZ skipper Mitchell Santner also said, "Looks like a great day for cricket. This will have pace and bounce. Looks a little dry. We have six changes in our playing XI. Guys getting an opportunity is nice. I guess it is part of what we have to do."

Team Lineups

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher.