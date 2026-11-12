UAE Flu Vaccines From Dh69: Insurance Coverage Explained As Doctors Urge Jab

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Flu vaccines are available in the UAE for as little as Dh69, with some hospitals offering free vaccinations to eligible residents, as doctors report demand ahead of the winter season.

Prices vary across healthcare facilities, with some packages including doctor consultations and vaccine administration. While certain health insurance policies cover flu vaccinations, residents may have to pay out of pocket depending on their coverage.

Recommended For You

At Aster Clinic, flu vaccinations cost Dh69 for adults and Dh89 for children, with both packages including consultation and administration charges.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dr Rohit Jacob, specialist internal Medicine at Aster Clinic, Business Bay, said the children's package also covers the mandatory paediatrician consultation.

"We have noticed an overall increase in demand for flu vaccination in recent weeks," he said, adding that a year-on-year percentage increase would require a comparison of vaccination records.

According to Dr Jacob, demand is particularly noticeable among older adults, especially those with existing medical conditions.

What do other hospitals charge?

At Medeor Hospital in Dubai, a flu vaccination package is available for Dh99.

Dr Vishnu Chaitanya, specialist internal medicine at Medeor Hospital, said insurance coverage varies depending on individual policies.

"Some insurance providers cover influenza vaccination, while others do not. We advise patients to check their individual policy benefits before visiting for vaccination," he said.

NMC Royal Hospital in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, offers a particular alternative influenza vaccine for Dh70, subject to availability.

Dr Titty Mary Thomas, specialist, Family Medicine at NMC Royal Hospital, said seasonal influenza vaccines supplied by the Department of Health are also available free of charge to eligible residents, including those without insurance coverage for vaccination.

"However, consultation and administration charges may apply separately, depending on the hospital's billing arrangements."

Does insurance cover flu vaccines?

Dr Jacob said some medium and premium tier insurance policies cover flu vaccination, although benefits depend on the patient's specific policy.

At Aster, eligible policies administered through NAS, Neuron and MetLife generally do not require prior approval, while most other insurers require approval before vaccination.

He advised residents to check their eligibility before booking an appointment to avoid unexpected charges.

Why doctors recommend getting vaccinated now

Doctors said influenza activity typically increases after schools reopen in September and continues through the cooler months.

Dr Chaitanya said flu cases in the UAE generally peak between December and January, making November an important time for vaccination.

"November is the ideal time to get vaccinated, as it allows approximately two weeks for the body to develop an adequate immune response before peak winter activity," he said.

Dr Jacob said: "Many residents still wait until temperatures begin to drop before considering vaccination."

"Do not wait for the first fever to think about prevention. The flu vaccine is preventive, not a treatment for an infection that has already started," he said.

He added that vaccination can still be beneficial later in the season, even for someone who has already had influenza, as different strains may circulate.

More families seeking protection

Doctors said awareness about flu vaccination is growing, particularly among families, older residents and people with chronic health conditions.

Dr Thomas said parents were asking about protecting their children and elderly family members. "We are seeing more parents taking an active interest in protecting their children, as well as residents seeking vaccination for their elderly parents and family members," she said.

Dr Renuka Ramasamy, specialist family medicine at International Modern Hospital, Dubai, said more patients were asking about the benefits of annual vaccination.

"More patients are asking about the benefits of annual flu vaccination and the importance of protecting vulnerable family members," she said.

Doctors recommend annual flu vaccination for everyone aged six months and above, unless medically contraindicated. Pregnant women, older adults, young children and people with chronic illnesses are among those who should prioritise vaccination.

Dr Ramasamy also addressed a common misconception that the flu vaccine itself can cause influenza.

"In reality, injectable flu vaccines cannot cause flu infection," she said.

Doctors added that while vaccination does not guarantee complete protection, it can reduce the risk of serious illness, complications and hospitalisation.

UAE families start booking flu vaccines ahead of season, data shows UAE flu season: What parents need to know about free vaccines for school children

ALSO READ