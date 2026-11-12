UAE Golden Visa Scam: Dubai Court Orders Conmen To Pay Investor Dh4.7 Million

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A Dubai court ordered two conmen to repay Dh4.4 million and pay an additional Dh300,000 in compensation after defrauding an investor by luring him with the false promise of a UAE Golden Visa.

The Dubai Civil Court issued the ruling after the victim filed a civil lawsuit seeking to recover his stolen funds and claim financial damages for the severe economic and moral harm he suffered as a result of the elaborate confidence trick.

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According to court documents, the ordeal began when the two accused approached the investor and pitched a lucrative, hassle-free opportunity. They convinced him to hand over Dh4.4 million, falsely claiming they could facilitate the issuance of the coveted 10-year UAE Golden Visa for him through official investment channels. Relying on their persuasive assurances and fabricated claims, the victim transferred the hefty sum to the pair.

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However, once the money was safely in their possession, the duo cut off all communication, failed to process any legitimate residency paperwork, and unlawfully misappropriated the entire amount for their own personal gain.

Realising he had been duped in a calculated fraud scheme, the investor swiftly reported the matter to Dubai Police, sparking a formal criminal investigation into the financial deception and breach of trust.

During the subsequent criminal proceedings, public prosecutors charged the two men with fraud and the unlawful appropriation of third-party funds. After thoroughly reviewing bank transfer records, written correspondence, and investigative findings, the Dubai Criminal Court found both defendants guilty of the scam, establishing their criminal liability for deceiving the victim through fraudulent methods and seizing his money.

Armed with the final criminal conviction, the victim approached the civil court to reclaim his life savings. In its judgment, the civil court affirmed that the criminal verdict served as conclusive proof of the unlawful act, holding both men jointly liable for the substantial financial losses and emotional distress inflicted on the investor.

Consequently, the judge ordered the pair to jointly return the full Dh4.4 million to the victim and pay him an extra Dh300,000 in compensation for the material and moral damages incurred, in addition to covering all legal fees, interest, and court expenses.

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