Gymsly Unifies Fitness Management Software For Gyms, Yoga, Pilates, Crossfit And Martial Arts Studios

MENAFN - GetNews)"Gymsly fitness management software dashboard showing members, classes, billing and check-ins"AK Stuudio LTD has announced the availability of Gymsly, a fitness management software platform that brings membership management, class scheduling, billing, access control, staff payroll and member apps together for gyms and fitness studios in 20 countries.

London, United Kingdom - November 12, 2026 - AK Stuudio LTD, a London-based software company, today announced the availability of Gymsly, a fitness management software platform built for gyms, health clubs, yoga studios, Pilates studios, CrossFit boxes, dance studios, martial arts academies and personal trainers. Gymsly brings membership management, class scheduling, billing, access control, staff payroll and member communication into a single web dashboard, with a companion member app on iOS, Android and the web.

Many fitness businesses still run their operations across separate tools: one system for bookings, another for payments, spreadsheets for attendance and personal messaging apps for reminders. Gymsly is designed to replace that patchwork with one platform. Its 20 modules are accessible from a single login and cover daily operations from the front desk to the finance team.

One platform for every type of fitness business

Gymsly started as gym management software and has since been configured for a wide range of fitness business models. Yoga and Pilates studios use it to run class timetables, class packs and waitlists. CrossFit boxes, martial arts and MMA academies, and dance studios use it to manage memberships, attendance and grading groups. Personal trainers use it for one-to-one and small-group clients, while multi-location gym chains and corporate wellness programmes use its multi-branch controls and role-based permissions. AK Stuudio also offers dedicated editions for specific studio types, including Pilates Managee and Yoga Managee, both powered by Gymsly.

Key capabilities

Membership management: member profiles, plans and durations, check-in history, and member groups and tags.

Class scheduling: timetables, bookings and waitlists for group classes and appointments.

Billing and payments: automated invoicing, renewals and receipts. Members pay from their phones and funds go directly to the business's own bank account; Gymsly does not take a commission on these payments. The platform supports 16 currencies, including USD, GBP, EUR, INR, AED and AUD.

Access control: QR code, RFID, Bluetooth and biometric check-in, including integration with eSSL biometric devices.

Staff and trainer tools: shift scheduling and payroll, plus a trainer portal where coaches manage their clients and programmes.

CRM and communication: a lead pipeline, automated reminders and broadcasts over WhatsApp, email and SMS.

Member app: passwordless sign-in, a digital QR membership card, class booking, leaderboards and streaks, an in-app shop and a community feed.

Business tools: inventory and point of sale, analytics, financial forecasting, a public website builder for the gym or studio, and Gymsly AI, which lets owners ask questions about their business data in plain language.

Founder perspective

"Running a fitness business should mean spending time with members, not chasing payments and juggling spreadsheets," said Zubair Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Gymsly. "We built Gymsly as fitness management software that fits the way gyms and studios actually operate, whether that is a single yoga studio, a CrossFit box or a group of health clubs across several cities. Memberships, classes, payments, access control and member communication all live in one place."

"We also made a deliberate decision not to take a cut of member payments," Ahmed added. "When a member pays, the money goes straight to the gym's bank account. Independent fitness businesses work on tight margins, and the software they depend on should respect that."

Built for international fitness businesses

Gymsly supports data protection requirements including GDPR, CCPA, PIPEDA, POPIA and India's DPDP Act, and follows PCI DSS standards for payments. It also supports local tax invoicing, including VAT, GST, SST and UPI payments. The platform serves fitness businesses across 20 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, India, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, France, Spain, Singapore and South Africa.

Availability

Gymsly is available now. Plans start at $49 per month for up to 100 members and scale to custom enterprise plans for multi-location operators. A 14-day free trial is available with no credit card required.

About The Company

Gymsly is a fitness management software platform for gyms, fitness studios, personal trainers and multi-location fitness chains. It is developed by AK Stuudio LTD, a London-based product studio founded in 2025 that builds B2B SaaS and consumer mobile apps. Gymsly's mission is to give fitness businesses of every size one affordable system to run their operations, so owners and staff can focus on their members. More information is available at.