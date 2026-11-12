Platinum Lending Solutions Offers A Personal Approach To Home Financing On Portland's Westside

MENAFN - GetNews) Platinum Lending Solutions, a locally owned, women-owned mortgage brokerage led by Stacy Schlesinger, NMLS #252075, provides mortgage guidance in Portland, Beaverton, Hillsboro, Banks, Forest Grove and Cornelius.

PORTLAND, Ore. - November 12, 2026 - Platinum Lending Solutions, a locally owned, women-owned mortgage brokerage, helps homebuyers and homeowners across Portland's westside make informed financing decisions through clear explanations, access to multiple lenders and guidance tailored to their circumstances.

Led by owner and president Stacy Schlesinger, NMLS #252075, the Portland-based company serves communities including Beaverton, Hillsboro, Banks, Forest Grove and Cornelius. Schlesinger brings more than 25 years of mortgage experience to clients purchasing homes, refinancing existing loans and financing investment properties.

“My job is to help people understand what they're signing up for-the payment, the costs, the tradeoffs and how the mortgage fits their plans,” said Schlesinger.“Sometimes the right next step is buying or refinancing. Sometimes it's getting a few things in order first. Either way, you deserve a straight answer.”

Mortgage Guidance That Starts With the Borrower

Platinum Lending Solutions begins with a conversation about the client's goals, financial circumstances and property. The team then evaluates available financing options and explains the differences that may affect the borrower's decision.

For a first-time buyer, that may mean understanding how closing costs, property taxes and insurance affect the amount needed to purchase and maintain a home. For a self-employed business owner, it may involve reviewing income documentation and differences among lender requirements. For a homeowner considering refinancing, it means looking at the costs, expected benefits and time needed to recover the expense.

As an independent mortgage brokerage, Platinum Lending Solutions works with multiple mortgage lenders, allowing the team to compare available programs, qualification guidelines, rates and costs.

“Two mortgage options can look similar at first and have very different implications once you look at the details,” Schlesinger said.“We take the time to explain those differences. I want people to feel comfortable asking questions and understand why we're considering a particular approach.”

Another Perspective Before Committing

The company's Second Look service gives borrowers an opportunity to have an existing Loan Estimate or mortgage proposal reviewed. The review considers the financing structure, interest rate, closing costs and available alternatives, helping borrowers identify questions to ask before moving forward.

That same emphasis on understanding extends to the company's website, which offers mortgage education, answers to common questions and case studies illustrating how different financing situations can be approached.

“Buying a home is a major decision, and homeowners deserve the same attention when they're refinancing or planning their next move,” Schlesinger said.“I want to be someone clients can come back to when their circumstances change-even when they just need a conversation.”

Homebuyers and homeowners in Portland, Beaverton, Hillsboro, Banks, Forest Grove, Cornelius and surrounding communities can learn more at or call 503-222-4663.

About Platinum Lending Solutions

Established in 2007, Platinum Lending Solutions is a locally owned, women-owned independent mortgage brokerage based in Portland, Oregon. Led by owner and president Stacy Schlesinger, NMLS #252075, the company serves homebuyers, homeowners and real estate investors throughout Oregon and Washington, with services spanning home purchases, refinancing and specialized mortgage financing.