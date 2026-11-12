Wilmington, DE - November 12, 2026 - ATTOM reported that 8,040 of 269,195 U.S. homes in foreclosure in Q4 2026 were "zombie" properties-homes abandoned before foreclosure was completed. Their share fell to 3% from 3.3% in Q3, while counts rose in 29 states.

The figures are from ATTOM's Q4 2026 Vacant Property and Zombie Foreclosure Report, released October 29. Inlux Estate AS, a real estate company with offices in Norway and the United States, offers occupancy inspections and property preservation to mortgage servicers, lenders and asset managers.

Zombie Property Counts Rise in 29 States Despite National Decline

ATTOM analyzed data covering 105.1 million residential properties, combining public records on foreclosure and ownership status with updated vacancy data. Among states with at least 50 zombie properties, the largest quarterly increases were in Wisconsin, up 20.9% to 52 properties; Maryland, up 19.2% to 180; Pennsylvania, up 17.2% to 252; Texas, up 15.7% to 192; and North Carolina, up 15.2% to 129.

Among metropolitan areas, Baltimore, Maryland, and Youngstown, Ohio, had the highest zombie rates, at 13% of properties in foreclosure. Akron, Ohio, followed at 11.5%, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at 10.7%, and Scranton, Pennsylvania, at 9.4%. The national vacancy rate across all residential properties was 1.2%, down from 1.3% in the previous quarter.

Horizontal bar chart comparing zombie foreclosure rates among the five highest-ranking metropolitan areas: Baltimore, MD (13%); Youngstown, OH (13%); Akron, OH (11.5%); Cedar Rapids, IA (10.7%); and Scranton, PA (9.4%). For comparison, the national zombie foreclosure rate was 3%.

Source: ATTOM, Q4 2026 Vacant Property and Zombie Foreclosure Report.

Occupancy Inspections and Preservation

Work begins when the client submits a work order or a portfolio list. Each visit is scheduled within an agreed service window, and inspection timeframes are specified in the client's service agreement. Urgent inspections are quoted separately.

Occupancy inspections: Visual inspections of accessible interior and exterior areas, with occupancy status recorded at every visit. - Securing: Lock changes, boarding and winterization, as specified in the approved work order.

Maintenance: Lawn care, debris removal and scheduled property upkeep.

Repairs: Performed by appropriately licensed contractors where required by applicable law, based on written estimates approved by the client before work begins.

Reports: Dated interior and exterior photographs, occupancy status, documented damage and potential risks, work completed, and estimates for any additional work. Reports are delivered after every visit. Invoices include before-and-after photographs of completed work, where applicable.

The scope, price and timeframe are agreed upon in writing before work begins. A dedicated point of contact manages each file from the initial request through completion.

"A property's occupancy status is one of the first things servicers need to establish in a foreclosure file, and it can change between visits," said Nicholas Moore, Public Relations at Inlux Estate AS. "We document what we find at every visit with dated photographs and a report showing the property's condition and any work completed."

About Inlux Estate AS

Inlux Estate AS is a real estate company with offices in Norway and the United States. It works with owners, buyers and investors in residential and commercial property across Europe and the United States. The company provides three services: transaction coordination from signed contract to closing, property preservation for lenders, servicers and investors with vacant properties, and real estate crowdfunding involving individual properties for eligible investors.

Brokerage, title, escrow and repair services requiring a professional license are provided by appropriately licensed third-party providers in accordance with applicable state requirements. Inlux Estate AS works remotely in English and Norwegian, with one point of contact for each file, and responds to inquiries within two business days.

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