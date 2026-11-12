Taxi Market Size To Reach USD 366.91 Billion By 2031, Driven By Urban Mobility Demand And Digital Ride-Hailing Services Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Taxi Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Taxi Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, November 12, 2026 - According to Mordor Intelligence, the taxi market size is expected to grow from USD 254.36 billion in 2026 to USD 366.91 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period.

The taxi industry is expanding as growing urban populations and changing transportation preferences increase demand for convenient and flexible mobility services. Digital platforms have also changed how passengers access taxi and ride-hailing services, making real-time booking and payment systems an important part of the market.

The growing use of smartphones, digital payment solutions, and app-based transportation services is supporting the taxi market growth. At the same time, operators are expanding their fleets and adopting new technologies to improve service availability and operational efficiency.

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Key Trends Shaping the Taxi Market

Digital Ride-Hailing Platforms Supporting Taxi Market Growth

One of the key taxi market trends is the increasing use of digital ride-hailing platforms. Mobile applications allow passengers to book rides, track vehicles, and make digital payments, improving convenience and changing the way taxi services are delivered.

Urbanization Driving Taxi Market Size Expansion

Growing urban populations are increasing the need for efficient transportation services. Traffic congestion and the demand for flexible mobility options are supporting the expansion of the taxi market size, particularly in major cities.

Electric Vehicles Supporting Taxi Market Adoption

The growing adoption of electric vehicles is influencing the taxi industry as fleet operators explore lower-emission transportation options. The expansion of charging infrastructure and supportive mobility policies are creating opportunities for electric taxis in several markets.

Shared Mobility Supporting Taxi Industry Expansion

Shared mobility services are becoming an important part of the transportation landscape. Ride-sharing and other flexible mobility models are expanding transportation choices and contributing to changes in the broader taxi market.

Taxi Market Segmentation Analysis

By Vehicle Type

Cars

Motorcycles

Other Vehicle Types

By Booking Type

Online Booking

Offline Booking

By Service Type

Ride-Hailing

Ride-Sharing

Other Services

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

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Taxi Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The taxi market includes traditional taxi operators, ride-hailing platforms, and technology companies providing digital mobility services. Companies are focusing on expanding their service networks, improving digital platforms, and developing partnerships to strengthen their market positions.

Key players include:

Uber

Lyft

Grab

Didi Chuxing

Ola

Conclusion

The taxi market forecast indicates steady growth through 2031, supported by rising urban mobility needs, the growing adoption of digital ride-hailing platforms, and the continued expansion of shared transportation services.

However, intense competition, changing regulatory requirements, and the need to maintain service quality and driver availability remain important challenges for market participants.

Overall, the taxi market is positioned for continued growth as digital technology and changing mobility preferences influence passenger transportation services. The expansion of ride-hailing, shared mobility, and electric vehicle fleets is expected to support market development throughout the forecast period.

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