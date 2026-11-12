Jackie O'sullivan

Research Scientist, Terrestrial and Freshwater Ecosystems, CSIRO

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I am an ecologist with expertise in both terrestrial and freshwater ecosystems. My research examines the impacts of threatening processes on species decline and evaluates strategies for effective ecological restoration.

My PhD explored the ecological role of rocky habitats in restoring reptile populations within agricultural landscapes.

I am a Research Scientist at CSIRO. My current research explores how wetlands respond to environmental flows and climate change, and how interactions between rivers, wetlands and surrounding terrestrial landscapes shape ecosystem function and biodiversity.



2025–present Research Scientist, CSIRO

2024–present Honorary Lecturer, The Australian National University 2024–2025 Postdoctoral research fellow, CSIRO

2024 The Australian National University, Doctor of Philosophy (Ecology)

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