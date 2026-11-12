Jackie O'sullivan
- Research Scientist, Terrestrial and Freshwater Ecosystems, CSIRO
I am an ecologist with expertise in both terrestrial and freshwater ecosystems. My research examines the impacts of threatening processes on species decline and evaluates strategies for effective ecological restoration.
My PhD explored the ecological role of rocky habitats in restoring reptile populations within agricultural landscapes.
I am a Research Scientist at CSIRO. My current research explores how wetlands respond to environmental flows and climate change, and how interactions between rivers, wetlands and surrounding terrestrial landscapes shape ecosystem function and biodiversity.Experience
- 2025–present Research Scientist, CSIRO 2024–present Honorary Lecturer, The Australian National University 2024–2025 Postdoctoral research fellow, CSIRO
- 2024 The Australian National University, Doctor of Philosophy (Ecology)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment