Multilateralism Key To Small States' Global Influence, Says PM Phillips

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – As the global balance of power shifts, small states must strengthen their influence through multilateralism, strategic partnerships and informed decision-making, prime minister Brigadier (Ret'd) Mark Phillips said on Thursday. While Guyana's rapid economic transformation and growing petroleum revenues have significantly enhanced its importance on the international stage, prime minister Phillips said this does not automatically translate into greater influence among global powers.

“Today, Guyana is prosperous in this hemisphere. Yes, there is a lot of revenue,” the prime minister said, while reminding participants that “as a small nation... you can get resources... but your importance in relation to the great powers will improve, but not necessarily your influence.” He was at the time addressing the inaugural lecture of the National Defence Institute (NDI), titled“Big Powers, Small States in the Evolving World Order,” at the Colonel Administration and Quartering Conference Room, Base Camp Ayanganna.

The prime minister underscored the importance of multilateralism as a critical platform through which smaller states can advance their interests, protect their sovereignty and pursue development for their people. He also highlighted the interconnectedness of defence and security with energy security, food security and climate security, noting that these considerations must remain central to Guyana's development agenda.

Prime Minister Phillips explained that the National Defence Institute establishment reflects the government's recognition of the need to strengthen research, scholarship and strategic thinking, particularly as Guyana navigates its expanding economic and geopolitical responsibilities. He noted that national development must be supported by investments in defence and security, alongside improvements in the social and economic sectors.

Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan highlighted the institute's importance as a platform for bringing together military personnel, government officials, academics and private-sector representatives to examine issues affecting national security and development. He believes the institute's lecture series will encourage greater awareness, collaboration and informed discussions.

Professor Amitav Acharya delivered the inaugural lecture. He examined three central themes: the changing nature of the world order, great-power rivalry and the role of small states in an increasingly complex international environment. He encouraged countries such as Guyana to build partnerships across different areas of mutual interest rather than become overly dependent on any single global power.

The lecture forms part of the NDI's efforts to promote strategic dialogue, advance research and strengthen Guyana's capacity to understand and respond to emerging national, regional and international security challenges.