CVRX Class Action Reminder - Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Cvrx, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

The complaint alleges that CVRx misled investors regarding misconduct that exposed the Company to liability under the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute.

Investors who purchased CVRx, Inc. common stock during the Class Period and suffered significant losses should contact Robbins LLP before January 8, 2027 for information about the lawsuit.

Why Was CVRx Sued?

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements regarding the Company's financial results and business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that:

(a) to induce sales growth, CVRx and/or its employees were engaged in illegal and unsustainable sales practices, including improperly marketing Barostim, offering or paying kickbacks, and providing false information to government health insurance programs in violation of the False Claims Act (“FCA”) and Anti-Kickback Statute (“AKS”);

(b) CVRx's revenues were in part the product of such unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable;

(c) the illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of criminal and civil liability; and

(d) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements, including the Company's reported revenue, purported growth drivers, compliance with the FCA and AKS, the effectiveness of its patient access and reimbursement strategy, and the effectiveness of CVRx's internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

In addition, the complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the progress of the Company's sales force realignment and the transformation of its commercial organization.

Why Did CVRx Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that on August 6, 2026, CVRx disclosed that on May 14, 2026, the Company“received a civil investigative demand ('CID') from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with an investigation under the False Claims Act.” The Company stated that the“CID requested information and documents regarding an investigation into whether [CVRx] caused the submission of false claims to government health insurance programs by improperly marketing [its] device, offering or paying kickbacks to healthcare providers or providing false information to government health insurance programs."

On the same date, CVRx cut its outlook based, in part, on weak sales force productivity.

On this news, the price of CVRx common stock fell $3.55 per share, or 60%, to close at $2.39 per share on August 7, 2026.

What Can CVRx Investors Do Now?

Investors who purchased CVRx, Inc. common stock during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should contact Robbins LLP before the January 8, 2027 deadline for information about the appointment process.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Those who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the CVRx, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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