Top LA Agent Jimmy Heckenberg Lists $29.995 Million Pacific Palisades Estate

Top Realtor Jimmy Heckenberg

Rodeo Realty agent Jimmy Heckenberg has listed 766 Paseo Miramar, a newly completed, fully furnished estate in Pacific Palisades.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rodeo Realty agent Jimmy Heckenberg has listed 766 Paseo Miramar, a newly completed, fully furnished estate set above Los Leones Canyon with sweeping views of the coastline and Pacific Ocean. Offered at $29,995,000, the 18,372-square-foot residence sits on approximately 1.09 acres and includes seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Completed in 2025, the estate was designed by architect Tom Leishman, with interiors by Michael Palumbo and construction by GME Development. Expansive glass, soaring ceilings and contemporary architecture connect the home's interiors with its coastal setting.

The residence is offered furnished and features custom furnishings and imported finishes from Italian design houses including Molteni, Poliform, Modulnova, MisuraEmme, Porada, Gallotti, Bisazza, Rugiano, CEA, Lapalma, Flos and Vismara. Select Hermès Milan details and artwork by Paul Gruner and Accardi add to the home's distinctive design.

The estate's entertaining spaces include a Poliform kitchen, a separate chef's kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a bar, a lower-level ballroom and a rooftop terrace. Additional amenities include a private theater, offices and extensive garage and parking accommodations.

The primary suite spans more than 2,500 square feet and includes dual dressing rooms custom-designed by Molteni Milan. A private wellness center offers a gym, plunge pool, spa and sauna. Outdoors, a 90-foot infinity-edge pool with an integrated spa anchors the terraces, with views across the surrounding mountains and coastline.

The property remained intact through the fires that affected the surrounding Pacific Palisades community, according to the listing information.

Heckenberg has represented buyers and sellers across Beverly Hills and the Westside for more than a decade. The reported that he achieved $60 million in sales in his first year and has consistently recorded annual residential sales volume of $200 million to $250 million. In 2024, the publication included him in its Leaders of Influence: Residential Real Estate feature. Los Angeles Business Journal

Rodeo Realty Marketing Team

Rodeo Realty Inc.

+1 310-471-2600

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Top LA Agent Jimmy Heckenberg Lists $29.995 Million Pacific Palisades Estate News Provided By Rodeo Realty Inc. November 13, 2026, 02:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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