G Mining Ventures Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results Strong Free Cash Flow Driven By Solid Operational Performance On Track To Achieve 2026 Production And Cost Guidance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROSSARD, QUÉBEC, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Mining Ventures Corp. (“ GMIN” or the“ Corporation”) (TSX: GMIN, OTCQX: GMINF) today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:“TZ continues to perform well and remain closely aligned with the operating plan, reflecting the consistent execution of our team. Solid operational performance contributed to strong free cash flow, funding construction activities at Oko. We expect a further increase in throughput, mining rates, as well as higher grades, which will drive a significant increase in production in the fourth quarter, at lower costs, and remain on track to achieve our annual production and cost guidance.

“We are making excellent progress across our project pipeline. At Oko, construction continues to advance on schedule and on budget, keeping us firmly on the path toward first gold pour in the second half of 2027. At Gurupi, the ESIA continues to progress and an updated MRE is expected to be complete before year-end, which will form the basis of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“ PEA”) targeted by the end of 2026.”



Third Quarter 2026 Highlights



Solid operational quarter driven by strong execution and cost control - Tocantinzinho (“ TZ”) delivered gold production of 44,960 ounces in the third quarter, a 22% increase over the second quarter of 2026 driven by higher grade from mine sequencing, higher throughput and recoveries. Total cash costs (1) of $960 per ounce sold were 8% lower than the second quarter, and All-In Sustaining Costs (“ AISC”)(1) of $1,591 per ounce sold were 6% lower than the second quarter, largely driven by higher production. We continue to expect full-year cost to finish within our guidance range despite industry-wide inflationary pressures, which reflects our strong cost discipline.

Strong quarterly free cash flow ( 1) generation - Solid operational performance together with continued strength in the gold price has translated into strong financial performance. The Corporation reported quarterly net income of $99.5 million or $0.36 per basic share and adjusted net income (1) of $88.8 million or $0.32 per basic share. Cash provided by operating activities before net change in working capital totaled $114.8 million, while free cash flow(1) reached $80.0 million.

Annual gold production tracking to midpoint of guidance range; total cash costs and AISC annual guidance reiterated - Gold production is expected to increase in the fourth quarter, driven by a full-quarter contribution of higher-grade Phase 2 ore. As such, full-year production is tracking to the midpoint of the guided range of 160,000 to 190,000 ounces of gold for 2026. Full-year total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce guidance for 2026 remains unchanged at $836 to $965 and $1,330 to $1,544, respectively. Total capital expenditures guidance for 2026 (excluding capitalized exploration) remains unchanged at $583 to $649 million. Capitalized exploration is expected to be approximately $11 million above previous guidance for 2026 of $42 to $50 million due to the infill program launched in the third quarter to advance the integration of the Oko-Ghanie deposits into the expanded Oko Gold Project located in Guyana (“ Oko Gold”). Further details are set out in the outlook section below.

Oko Gold construction continues to progress on-budget and on-schedule for first gold pour in the second half of 2027 - As of September 30, 2026, $556 million had been spent on the Project, representing 57% of the approved initial capital budget of approximately $973 million, with approximately $417 million remaining to be spent through completion. Total commitments reached approximately $714 million, or 73% of the approved capital budget.

Share repurchases – On August 28, 2026, the Toronto Stock Exchange (“ TSX”) has accepted the Corporation's notice of intention to launch a normal course issuer bid (“ NCIB”). During the third quarter of 2026, GMIN repurchased and cancelled 102,500 common shares for $3.6 million (C$5.1 million), at an average price of C$49.41 per share. GMIN believes the NCIB offers flexibility to deploy cash strategically in line with its capital allocation priorities and market conditions, while preserving the financial capacity to invest in future growth. Strong balance sheet maintained through heavy growth capital expenditures – As of September 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $137.0 million and long-term debt was $31.2 million, resulting in a net cash position of $105.8 million.

Overview of Financial and Operating Highlights



Production: TZ produced 44,960 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2026, 3% lower than the prior year period and a 22% increase from the previous quarter. Mining rates increased to average a record of 74,209 tpd in the third quarter, 35% higher than the prior year period and a 7% increase from the previous quarter. Milling rates averaged a new quarterly record of 12,372 tpd during the third quarter, a 4% increase from the prior year period and an 11% increase over the second quarter. Grades processed averaged 1.33 g/t Au during the third quarter, slightly below the prior year period but increased by 8% over the second quarter. Mill recoveries averaged 92.0% in the third quarter, in line with expectations. Gold production is expected to increase in the fourth quarter, driven by a full-quarter contribution of higher-grade Phase 2 ore.

Costs: Total cash costs (1) of $960 per ounce sold and AISC (1) of $1,591 per ounce sold in the third quarter of 2026 were higher than the prior-year period due primarily to lower production volumes, higher royalties, and a stronger Brazilian real relative to the U.S. dollar. In addition, AISC (1) was impacted by higher sustaining capital expenditures and higher general and administrative expenses. For the first nine months of the year, total cash costs (1) of $1,010 per ounce sold and AISC (1) of $1,622 per ounce sold were higher than the prior year period, driven by the same factors. Total cash costs (1) and AISC (1) are expected to decrease in the fourth quarter bringing full year costs in line with annual guidance.

Capital Expenditures: Sustaining capital expenditures at TZ in the third quarter 2026 were $14.8 million, focused on the existing Tailings Storage Facility (“ TSF”) dam raise, additional mining equipment and plant enhancements. In the third quarter of 2026, development capital expenditures at Oko Gold were $132.8 million and capitalized exploration expenditures were $16.2 million. For the first nine months of 2026, TZ sustaining capital expenditures were $27.6 million, Oko Gold development capital expenditures were $352.7 million and capitalized exploration were $30.0 million.

Revenue: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Corporation sold 43,110 oz and 114,325 oz at an average realized gold price(1) of $4,007/oz and $4,109/oz respectively, contributing to revenues of $172.7 million and $469.8 million, respectively. Differences between gold ounces produced and gold ounces sold are primarily due to shipment and refining timing differences.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income: Third quarter 2026 net income was $99.5 million ($0.36 per share) compared to net income of $72.0 million ($0.30 per share) in the second quarter of 2026. Adjusted net income(1) was $88.8 million ($0.32 per share). Adjusted net income includes the following adjustments for the third quarter: $(9.3) million related to the change in fair value of financial instruments and $(1.1) million related to the present value adjustment of value added taxes receivable.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) ( 1) : Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher revenues from mining operations (higher realized gold prices, partially offset by lower gold sales), partially offset by higher production costs (higher labour costs, royalty costs and energy costs). Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Cash provided by operating activities of $46.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 decreased when compared to the prior-year period and second quarter of 2026, primarily as a result of a $57.1 million cash outflow during the quarter related to the changes in operating assets and liabilities subsequently to the acquisition of G2 Goldfields Inc. (“ G2 acquisition”). Cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital was $114.8 million, an increase of 7% when compared to the prior-year period and an increase of 9% when compared to the second quarter of 2026.



Financial and Operating Highlights

(In thousands of $ except as noted) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Financial Results Revenue 172,730 161,718 469,793 389,330 Cost of Goods Sold 57,471 45,879 161,350 128,329 Income from Mining Operations 115,259 115,839 308,443 261,001 Net Income 99,498 123,789 251,825 196,844 Adjusted Net Income(1) 88,790 114,124 229,983 185,601 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 125,632 122,566 337,031 283,552 Cash Provided by Operating Activities Before the

Net Change in Working Capital Items 114,768 107,334 291,128 218,343 Cash Provided by Operating Activities 45,954 101,283 219,495 211,574 Capital Expenditures (Sustaining) 22,959 12,155 55,556 36,443 Capital Expenditures (Growth) 132,832 - 352,676 - Capital Expenditures (Capitalized Exploration) 16,218 1,482 29,955 8,232 Free Cash Flow(1) 80,046 89,128 220,990 175,131 Net Income per Common Share 0.36 0.55 1.01 0.87 Adjusted Net Income(1)per Common Share 0.32 0.50 0.92 0.82 Per Ounce Data Average Realized Gold Price(1)($/oz) 4,007 3,292 4,109 3,124 Average Gold Price Received(1)($/oz) 3,830 3,114 4,014 2,916 Total Cash Costs per Ounce of Gold Sold(1) 960 721 1,010 726 AISC per Ounce of Gold Sold(1) 1,591 1,046 1,622 1,121 Operating Results Gold Produced (oz) 44,960 46,360 113,651 124,525 Gold Sold (oz) 43,110 49,119 114,325 124,636 Mining Activities Ore Tonnes Mined (kt) 1,966 1,787 4,659 4,948 Waste Tonnes Mined (kt) 4,861 3,275 14,005 8,177 Total Tonnes Mined (kt) 6,827 5,062 18,664 13,125 Waste-to-Ore Ratio 2.47 1.83 3.01 1.65 Average Grade of gold (g Au/t) 0.98 1.18 0.98 1.18 Processing Activities Tonnes of Ore Processed (kt) 1,138 1,094 3,213 3,009 Tonnes of Ore Processed per Day 12,372 11,890 11,770 11,021 Average Grade of Gold Processed (g Au/t) 1.33 1.43 1.20 1.43 Average Recovery Rate 92.0 % 92.3 % 91.5 % 90.2 %

Outlook

Gold production was 113,651 ounces in the first nine months of 2026, which was in line with the mine plan and which contemplated the processing of lower-grade ore in the first half of the year as mining focused on accelerated waste stripping and pit advancement to access higher-grade Phase 2 mineralization. The Corporation remains on track to achieve its 2026 production guidance of 160,000 to 190,000 ounces of gold. Production is expected to increase in the fourth quarter and to be the strongest quarter of the year, driven by increased throughput and ounces by a full-quarter contribution of higher-grade Phase 2 ore.

For the first nine months of the year, total cash costs(1)of $1,010 per ounce sold and AISC(1) of $1,622 per ounce sold were higher than the prior year period, driven by the same factors. Total cash costs(1)and AISC(1)are expected to decrease in the fourth quarter due to higher production and lower operating costs, bringing full year costs in line with annual guidance.

For the first nine months of 2026, sustaining capital expenditures were $27.6 million, Oko Gold development capital expenditures were $352.7 million and capitalized exploration were $30.0 million. Total capital expenditures guidance for 2026 (excluding capitalized exploration) remains unchanged at $583 to $649 million. Exploration capital is expected to be approximately $11 million above guidance for 2026 of $42 to $50 million due to the infill program launched in the third quarter to advance the integration of the Oko-Ghanie deposits into Oko Gold.

Given its strong outlook with significant free cash flow growth expected in the next several years, the Corporation expects to continue to be active in its share buyback while balancing its other capital allocation priorities.

2026 and 2027 Guidance

Operational & Cost Guidance

Q3 2026 YTD

Actuals 2026

Guidance (2) 2027

Guidance (2) In millions of $, except as otherwise noted Gold Production k oz 114 160 - 190 200 - 235(4) Total Cash Costs(1) $/oz Au 1,010 836 – 965 633 - 743 Site-Level AISC(1) $/oz Au 1,501 1,233 - 1,430 898 - 1,054 AISC(1) $/oz Au 1,622 1,330 - 1,544 977 - 1,146 Sustaining Capital Expenditures Sustaining $ 27 38 - 45 19 – 23 Capitalized Stripping $ 26 31 - 36 43 – 51 Exploration (Sustaining) $ 2 - - Total Sustaining Capital Expenditures $ 55 69 - 81 62 – 74 Non-Sustaining Capital Expenditures (3) TZ Exploration $ 4 8 - 10 8 - 10 Oko Gold Exploration $ 14 26-28

was 15-17 14 - 18 Gurupi Exploration $ 12 19 - 23 18 - 22 Total Exploration $ 30 53-61 40 - 50 Oko Gold Development $ 353 514 - 568 217 - 240 Total Non-Sustaining Capital Expenditures $ 383 567 - 629 257 - 290

Advancing the Next Phase of Transformational Growth

Oko Gold

The Corporation continues to rapidly advance its large-scale, long-life Oko Gold Project in Guyana, which remains on-budget and on-schedule for a first gold pour in the second half of 2027. At the end of the third quarter, $556 million was spent on the Project, representing 57% of the approved initial capital budget of $973 million, with approximately $417 million remaining to be spent through completion. Total commitments reached $714 million, or 73% of the approved capital budget. Total capital expenditures guidance at Oko Gold for 2026 and 2027 remain unchanged at $514 to $568 million, and $217 to $240 million respectively.

As of September 30, 2026, overall project progress at Oko Gold had reached 38.4% based on earned value, with rapid progress made across several key workstreams summarized below:



On-site workforce now exceeds 2,100 employees and contractors, with 3.3 million hours worked to the date, and with over 78% local employments, demonstrating the Corporation' s commitment to local content.

Process plant construction continues to rapidly advance towards first gold pour in the second half of 2027:



Carbon-In-Leach, pipe racking and Carbon in Pulp (“ CIP”) Tanks are well underway with significant progress in October.



Mill construction continues to advance with the mill shells delivered on-site marking the commencement of mechanical installation.



Installation of pre-leach thickener rings ongoing, with ring pours progressing as planned.

Foundation construction began on schedule for the process water tank.

Power plant construction continues to advance ahead of schedule with mechanical module installation inside the engine hall and in the fuel treatment area completed and all generators were received, positioned, aligned and secured.

Primary crusher concrete works reached 32% as wall construction and Mechanical Stabilized Earth (MSE) wall preparation ongoing.

TSF earthworks continue to progress with the removal of alluvial material ongoing. Engineered fill placement on the Main Starter Dam has surpassed 44,000 m3, while grubbing activities at the South Dyke have exceeded 2,300 m3.

Construction of the ore reclaim tunnel progressing well with completion of the mat foundation and the commencement of wall installation.

Construction of the administration building continue to progress on schedule, with slab and foundation works completed and structural steel installation underway. Mining fleet includes eight fully commissioned and operational HD1500 haul trucks, along with three D375A-8 dozers. Assembly of the third PC4000 production shovel nearly complete.

The completion of the G2 acquisition creates a tier-one gold asset with potential to deliver substantially increased average annual gold production over the life of mine (LOM) once the expansion is completed, further elevating GMIN's industry-leading near-term growth profile (see GMIN news release dated July 29, 2026). The Corporation launched an integration program aimed at advancing the Oko-Ghanie deposits through infill drilling to support an integrated mineral resource estimate (“ MRE”) and an updated feasibility study for an expanded Oko Gold Project which will integrate the Ghanie and Oko Main deposits. Complementary technical programs, including metallurgical, geotechnical, and other engineering studies, has commenced.

Oko Gold Construction Progress - Below are photos highlighting recent construction progress at Oko Gold:







Four of our Komatsu HD1500, high-capacity, mechanical-drive rigid dump trucks.







Our Komatsu PC4000 excavator starting pit stripping activities in Oko West pit.







Overview of our Process Plant and Power Plant as of September.







Power generators in position at our Power Plant, aligned and secured in the engine hall.







Infill drilling program of the Ghanie and Oko Main deposits are expected to support an updated feasibility study targeted for second half 2027.







Progress on our Ore Reclaim Tunnel is advancing well with completion of the mat foundation and the commencement of wall installation.







Leach tanks, Pipe Racking and CIP Tanks are well underway with significant progress in October.







SAG mill shells being received on-site and being installed.







Our new Administration Building (front) has made significant progress with completed foundation, structural framing and roofing. Our Mine Maintenance Facility (back) will house our warehouse along with Light and Heavy Duty bays.







Our Wharf Landing receiving procurement orders off the barge, ready to make the one-hour journey to site.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Earthworks continued at the Tailings Storage Facility, including the removal of alluvial material. Engineered fill placement on the Main Starter Dam has surpassed 44,000 m3, while grubbing activities at the South Dyke have exceeded 2,300 m3.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Mining activities remain focused on the Oko-Ghanie Quarry Pit, where fresh rock is closest to surface compared to other pits. This material is required to support ongoing construction activities and development of the haul road network for the expanding mining fleet.

Gurupi

At Gurupi, capitalized exploration expenditures were $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2026 and $12.0 million for the first nine months of 2026. Drilling continues to demonstrate extensions to known mineralization at the Blanket and Mandiocal deposits while maiden drilling at the Grodiocal target has identified multiple zones with near surface gold mineralization within a corridor extending approximately 5 kilometer (“ km”) in strike length and up to 1 km in width.

An updated MRE is expected to be complete before year-end, which will form the basis of a PEA targeted to be completed by the end of 2026.

Exploration Activities

On September 16, 2026, the Corporation provided an update on its drilling and exploration programs at both Gurupi and TZ. Results to date support the Corporation's strategy to grow reserves and resources, extend mine life, and enhance the long-term production profile across its portfolio of assets. Latest exploration results published to date can be found in GMIN's press release dated September 16, 2026.

At TZ, drilling continues to show promising results that highlight the potential to offset reserve depletion and to add to the resource inventory. Drilling up to 150 metres below the current pit design confirmed the continuity of mineralization at depth. Initial results from regional drilling programs defined a 15 km by 3 km mineralized corridor hosting multiple satellite targets, which is early indication providing the case for continued exploration efforts.

At Oko Gold, the exploration strategy remains focused on: (i) increasing confidence in and evaluating opportunities to expand mineral resources along the Oko West-Oko-Ghanie mineralized corridor; (ii) integrating the GMIN and G2 datasets to enhance geological interpretation and target generation across the broader land package; and (iii) continuing regional exploration to identify additional zones of mineralization. Following the closing of the G2 Acquisition, the exploration program was refocused to prioritize infill drilling at Oko-Ghanie and the integration of the GMIN and G2 geological and exploration datasets across the combined land package. The Oko-Ghanie infill drilling program commenced during the quarter and is expected to be completed by year-end.

Capitalized exploration expenditures in the third quarter of 2026 were $16.2 million, including $9.1 million at Oko Gold, $5.6 million at Gurupi and $1.5 million at TZ. Capitalized exploration expenditures for the first nine months of 2026 were $30.0 million, including $13.8 million at Oko Gold, $12.0 million at Gurupi and $4.2 million at TZ. Total capitalized exploration expenditures for 2026 is expected to be approximately $11 million above guidance for 2026 of $42 to $50 million due to the infill program launched in the third quarter to advance the integration of the Oko-Ghanie deposits into the expanded Oko Gold Project.

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

During the third quarter of 2026, TZ's environmental performance remained strong and aligned with regulatory requirements and GMIN standards. Monitoring programs ran as planned. There was one significant spill that was rapidly contained with no ensuing environmental impact. In addition, permitting moved forward: the Installation License for the TSF raise to elevation 161 was issued in June 2026, and several other permits are progressing with Secretaria de Meio Ambiente e Sustentabilidade (“ SEMAS”). The exploration permitting package advanced significantly following the execution of the land access agreement required for the installation of the exploration fly camp, with permit issuance expected during the fourth quarter of 2026. An independent gap assessment found 71% alignment with Toward Sustainable Mining and 61% with Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management. A roadmap and corrective action plan to close those gaps are being finalized. Water management at the TSF and Cyanide Tailings Storage Facility stayed within expectations.

Regarding social activities, TZ approved 18 community investment initiatives and continued work toward a Multi-Stakeholder Community Committee and a cooperation framework with artisanal miners. The grievance mechanism received 44 cases and closed 38, and there were no security incidents. TZ also began its largest community investment to date: the R$11 million revitalization of the Itaituba waterfront under Pará's Estrutura Pará Program. The project is funded through the redirected Mining Resources Inspection Fee and is expected to benefit to more than 120,000 residents.

At Gurupi, environmental and social activities during the third quarter of 2026 remained focused on advancing environmental permitting and baseline studies for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (" ESIA "), supporting exploration activities, strengthening stakeholder engagement and progressing the environmental and social workstreams required for the Gurupi Project's development. The permitting roadmap continues to target completion and filing of the ESIA with SEMAS in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory timelines and the successful completion of field programs.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss details of GMIN's third quarter 2026 financial and operating results will be held by senior management on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (ET). Participants may join the conference call using the following details:



Conference ID: 9520726

Toll-Free (North America): 1 (800) 715-9871

International: 1 (646) 307-1963 Webcast Link:

The conference call will also be accessible through the GMIN investor relations website at:

A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months following the call. Replay details will be posted to the GMIN website within 24 hours of the call at .

Qualified Person

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer of GMIN, a QP as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed the press release on behalf of the Corporation and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the development, operation and exploration of precious metals projects. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil, supported by the Gurupi Project in Brazil and the Oko Gold Project in Guyana - all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol GMIN.

More Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at or contact:

Jean-François Lemonde

Vice President, Investor Relations

514.299.4926

...

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. While this press release focuses on results from the 2026 third quarter's activities, it also provides information about the production and cost guidance for TZ, the capital expenditures guidance at Oko Gold, the advancement of Oko Gold construction (including new perspectives thereat ensuing from the G2 acquisition and the ongoing integration of G2's Oko-Ghanie), the exploration strategy and the planned exploration works across the organization, the milestones expected to be achieved at Gurupi (e.g., PEA, ESIA), and the expected strategic, financial and operational advantages from the G2 acquisition, all such information being forward-looking in its essence and nature.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the gold production at TZ being expected to significantly increase in Q4-2026, driven by a full-quarter contribution of higher-grade Phase 2 ore and increased throughput, to be the strongest quarter of 2026; (ii) TZ free cash flow being expected to continue funding Oko Gold construction and to rapidly advance it; (iii) total cash costs and AISC being expected to decrease in Q4-2026; (iv) GMIN expecting to continue to be actively buying back its common shares under its NCIB; (v) the expected strategic, financial and operational benefits of the G2 acquisition, notably that it creates a tier-one gold asset with potential to deliver substantially increased gold production; (vi) the commitments as well as the projected capital expenditures for the remainder of 2026; (vii) the construction at Oko Gold rapidly advancing on schedule and on budget for first gold pour in H2-2027, with its various key workstreams (as outlined in this press release) experiencing rapid progress; (viii) the G2 acquisition being expected to further elevate GMIN's industry-leading near term growth profile; (ix) GMIN's free cash flow expected to grow in the next several years; (x) GMIN's exploration plans at Gurupi and the expected growing mineral resources thereat, with an updated MRE and a PEA in H2-2026 while the ESIA is targeted for submission in Q4-2026; ((xi) gold production at TZ being expected to track to the midpoint of the guided range of 160,000 to 190,000 ounces of gold for 2026; (xii) costs per ounce and AISC per ounce guidance for 2026 being expected to remain unchanged; (xiii) capital expenditures guidance for 2026 also being expected to remain unchanged and exploration capital being expected to be above guidance; (xiv) the updated feasibility study for an expanded Oko Gold project (i.e., integrating G2's Oko-Ghanie); (xv) the Corporation being expected to meet its ESG objectives for 2026; (xvi) the integration of GMIN and G2 data sets to enhance geological interpretation and target generation across the broader land package (i.e., the area covered by the expanded Oko Gold project); (xvii) the data featured in the“2026 and 2027 Guidance” table; (xviii) the quoted comments and expectations of GMIN's President & Chief Executive Officer; and (xix) more generally, the whole contents of the sections entitled“Outlook”,“Advancing the Next Phase of Transformational Growth”, and“About G Mining Ventures Corp.”.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to GMIN's industry-leading near term growth profile, those relating to GMIN continuing to generate strong free cash flow and strong profitability, those relating to the price of gold (in particular, its anticipated continued strength), and currency exchange rates, those outlined in the feasibility and other technical studies relating to GMIN's mining assets, those relating to government royalties, taxes (including tax incentives) and withholdings, those supporting GMIN's annual production and cost guidance, and those underlying the items listed on the above sections entitled“Outlook”,“Advancing the Next Phase of Transformational Growth”, and“About G Mining Ventures Corp.”.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) the G2 acquisition will transform Oko Gold into a globally significant Tier-One gold asset; (ii) GMIN's integration program for G2's Oko-Ghanie will meet expectations, notably the Oko Gold expansion that will create a Tier-One gold asset with potential to deliver substantially increased gold production; (iii) TZ will continue operating at steady state, enabling it to improve productivity; (iv) TZ will deliver production, recoveries and costs that will enable GMIN to meet its 2026 production, cash costs and AISC guidance, as well as its overall 2027 guidance; (v) the advancement of Oko Gold will remain fully funded through construction, commissioning and ramp-up to commercial production, and will remain on schedule and within budget for first gold pour in H2-2027; (vi) GMIN's positive safety and environmental records will remain stable and continue over time; (vii) the expected benefits of the G2 acquisition will ever materialize; (viii) the continuing regional exploration will identify additional zones of mineralization; (ix) any of GMIN's exploration activities at TZ, Oko Gold and Gurupi will continue to show promising results and will demonstrate extensions to known mineralization, which will in turn lead to additional resources and reserves (offsetting reserve depletion), and eventually to additional gold production; (x) Oko Gold will deliver first gold pour in H2-2027 and will achieve commercial production in early 2028, or at all; (xi) GMIN will achieve all or any of the milestones contemplated for 2026 at Gurupi (e.g., PEA, ESIA); (xii) GMIN's free cash flow will grow over the next years; or (xiii) GMIN will use TZ and Oko Gold to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer; as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as several important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2026, for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, and (iii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited – Tabular amounts expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars)

September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 $ $ Assets Current Cash and Cash Equivalents 137,032 134,548 Receivables and Other Current Assets 13,970 8,670 Inventories 86,507 65,450 Income Tax Recoverable 1,157 6,067 238,666 214,735 Non-current Deferred Financing Fees 3,447 4,421 Inventories 68,848 46,557 Long-term Deposits on Equipment 28,156 42,121 Property, Plant & Equipment and Mineral Property 1,857,787 1,484,350 Intangible Assets 28,643 30,675 Exploration & Evaluation Assets 1,864,553 23,868 Income Tax Recoverable 62 3,928 Investment in Associates 15,905 3,283 Other Non-current Assets 55,077 43,794 4,161,144 1,897,732 Liabilities Current Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities 107,211 68,390 Income Tax Payable 44,122 25,671 Current Portion of Contract Liability 40,521 34,822 Current Portion of Long-term Debt 7,474 17,616 199,328 146,499 Non-current Long-term Contract Liability 185,676 195,326 Long-term Debt 23,718 123,824 Deferred Tax Liability 933 2,095 Rehabilitation Provision 15,870 8,875 Other Long-term Liability 8,121 2,681 234,318 332,801 Shareholders' Equity Share Capital 3,162,957 1,101,228 Share-based Payments Reserve 13,764 13,191 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (382 ) 179 Retained Earnings 551,159 303,834 3,727,498 1,418,432 4,161,144 1,897,732

Refer to Q3 2026 Financial Statements for accompanying notes

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited – Tabular amounts expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars, expect for number of shares)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 $ $ $ $ Revenue 172,730 161,718 469,793 389,330 Cost of Goods Sold (57,471 ) (45,879 ) (161,350 ) (128,329 ) Income from Mining Operations 115,259 115,839 308,443 261,001 Other Expenses (Income) General & Administrative Expenses 4,439 4,155 15,046 13,459 Finance Expense 2,322 5,463 7,706 16,898 Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments (9,304 ) (35 ) (29,403 ) (8,335 ) Foreign Exchange (703 ) (366 ) 6,500 1,959 Other (Income) Expenses (535 ) (1,640 ) 1,396 (3,267 ) (3,781 ) 7,577 1,245 20,714 Income Before Income Tax 119,040 108,262 307,198 240,287 Current and Deferred Income Tax (Expense) Recovery (19,542 ) 15,527 (55,373 ) (43,443 ) Net Income for the Period 99,498 123,789 251,825 196,844 Net Income per Share Basic 0.36 0.55 1.01 0.87 Diluted 0.35 0.54 1.00 0.86 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Basic 278,926,270 227,016,258 249,459,316 226,167,253 Diluted 281,735,056 230,189,484 252,259,021 229,185,751

Refer to Q3 2026 Financial Statements for accompanying notes

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited – Tabular amounts expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 $ $ $ $ Net Income for the Period 99,498 123,789 251,825 196,844 Currency Translation Adjustment (1,178 ) 8,048 (561 ) 118,370 Comprehensive Income for the Period 98,320 131,837 251,264 315,214

Refer to Q3 2026 Financial Statements for accompanying notes

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited – Tabular amounts expressed in Thousands of Dollars, except for number of shares)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 $ $ $ $ Operating Activities Net Income for the Period 99,498 123,789 251,825 196,844 Items Not Involving Cash (972 ) 3,017 21,948 15,824 Current Income Taxes Expense (Recovery) 19,186 (7,774 ) 56,535 42,789 Current Income Taxes Paid (2,944 ) (11,698 ) (39,180 ) (37,114 ) 114,768 107,334 291,128 218,343 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities Receivables and Other Assets 13,359 (4,306 ) 2,485 (12,820 ) Inventories (19,341 ) 327 (35,868 ) (16,958 ) Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities (62,832 ) (2,072 ) (38,250 ) 23,009 Cash Provided by Operating Activities 45,954 101,283 219,495 211,574 Investing Activities Acquisition of G2, net of Cash Acquired (4,274 ) - (4,274 ) - Additions of PP&E and Mineral Property, net of Long-Term Deposits (128,930 ) (87,791 ) (375,724 ) (142,826 ) E&E Expenditures (9,913 ) (70,274 ) (23,751 ) (108,680 ) Promissory Note Issuance (10,637 ) - (10,637 ) - Acquisition of Financial Instruments (3,360 ) - (3,360 ) - Disposal of Financial Instruments 26,740 - 26,740 - Investment in Associates - - (12,703 ) - Cash Used in Investing Activities (130,374 ) (158,065 ) (403,709 ) (251,506 ) Financing Activities Shares Issued for Cash, net of Share Issue Costs - - 314,613 - Replacement Options Exercised 61 872 792 5,516 Options Exercised 340 1,623 1,814 1,623 Repayment of Long-term Debt (2,533 ) (2,315 ) (119,936 ) (15,036 ) Repurchase of Common Shares (3,589 ) - (3,589 ) - Other 74 215 (61 ) 226 Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (5,647 ) 395 193,633 (7,671 ) Effect of Foreign Exchange Rate Differences on Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,365 (5,104 ) (6,935 ) 1,016 Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (88,702 ) (61,491 ) 2,484 (46,587 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of the Period 225,734 156,119 134,548 141,215 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of the Period 137,032 94,628 137,032 94,628

Refer to Q3 2026 Financial Statements for accompanying notes

References

(1)These measures are non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to section NON-IFRS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES for further information and detailed reconciliation to comparable IFRS measures.

(2)2026 guidance assumes a realized gold price of $4,300 per oz, BRL/USD of 5.15 and CAD/USD of 1.40. 2027 guidance assumes a realized gold price of $4,000 per oz, BRL/USD of 5.55 and CAD/USD of 1.40.

(3)Comprise of costs that are not required to maintain the current level of production (where applicable) but are intended to materially improve, expand, or extend the life of the asset. It also includes exploration costs.

(4)2027 production guidance excludes production from Oko Gold.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at